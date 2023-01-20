College football players still in transfer portal face challenging headwinds as spring semester begins [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Read full article on original website
Iowa Women May Be Without a Key Starter For Huge Game Tonight
The Iowa women's basketball team has a big game tonight, with an opportunity to knock off an undefeated top-5 opponent on national television. The Hawkeyes need everyone in this one, but will one of the team's top players be healthy enough to play?. The Hawks have had a nice break...
landgrantholyland.com
Visiting Locker Room: Catching up on Iowa women’s basketball before Monday’s clash
It doesn’t get much bigger in the Big Ten conference than the No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball versus the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, the two teams clash for their lone matchup in the 2022-23 regular season. Each team entered as one of the favorites to...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa
Monday begins what feels like a March Madness week for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. In a stretch of four days, head coach Kevin McGuff’s squad takes on both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams are dangerous, and both games give different dangers for the Buckeyes.
KCRG.com
The pins keep coming for Iowa’s ‘ferocious competitor’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It only took Iowa’s Spencer Lee 38 seconds to lock up his fifth straight pin over a top-eight opponent. “I’m just trying to wrestle every match as hard as I can. I just happen to be getting pins. I think in the past it’s been tech falls or majors or what not. It’s kind of been points,” he said.
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Narrowly Loses Dual Against Unbeaten Iowa 19-18
The Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team put up an incredibly hard-fought battle against the unbeaten #2 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Badgers had multiple upsets against the Hawkeyes, including a huge surprise pin at 184 pounds. It came all the way down to the final match in a meet against a wrestling powerhouse.
WATCH: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks loss to Ohio State
Iowa basketball fell to Ohio State on Saturday, 93-77. The Hawkeyes are now 12-7 and 4-4 in Big Ten play. In the embedded video above, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke to the media after the game to discuss the loss. FLASH SALE: You can get TWO MONTHS of HawkeyeInsider...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State starter ruled game-time decision vs. Iowa after suffering 'dental emergency'
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be without a key player for Saturday’s matchup against Iowa. Starting guard Sean McNeil is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a “dental emergency,” according to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. The senior guard would be a big loss for a Buckeyes...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Iowa: Game preview and prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is, to put it lightly, struggling. It was just a couple weeks ago when Ohio State hosted top-ranked Purdue in what would have seemed an early look at the two top teams in the Big Ten. But now, Ohio State has lost five-straight games — starting with Purdue — by a total of 19 points. Oof.
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In
After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowa.media
Bettendorf School District selling ‘Black Voices Matter’ shirts, middle school room has sexuality flags plastered around BLM poster
The Bettendorf School District is currently selling “Black Voices Matter” shirts. In addition, a middle school classroom has various “pride” flags on the wall around a posted that proclaims “Black Lives Matter” as well as other politically charged taglines. Black Voices Matter is an...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
WQAD
Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder
MONTICELLO, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday. Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar School Board pushes back against Gov. Reynold’s education savings account plan
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School Board is urging families to tell state legislators to vote against Gov. Reynold’s latest education proposal. The plan, which is in House Bill 68, would allow all families to receive taxpayer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs associated with attending a private school. The money given to families would come from a public school district’s budget, but public schools would receive $1,200 for any student who lives in the district and attends a private school.
cbs2iowa.com
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
