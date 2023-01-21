Read full article on original website
Big Ten volleyball Defensive Player of the Year transferring to Minnesota [Star Tribune]
The Gophers volleyball team has been in desperate need of defensive help after a string of graduations and transfers since the end of the season. Help is arriving in a big way. Kylie Murr, the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, announced on Instagram that she will transfer...
Souhan: Evaluating Johnson’s future at U requires patience, perspective [Star Tribune]
A video of former Gophers football coach Tim Brewster, now an assistant with Colorado, provided a reminder of how little sense he ever made — in conversation or as the leader of a Big Ten program. Brewster is evidence that Minnesota sports were relentlessly dysfunctional in the late 2000s...
Again and again, Hopkins girls justify top spot in Metro Top 10 [Star Tribune]
Hopkins passed the first two tests in a tough five-game stretch. The Class 4A defending state champion Royals (14-0) still hold down the No. 1 spot in the girls basketball Metro Top 10 after knocking off No. 3 Wayzata (13-2) and No. 6 Minnetonka (11-4) in Lake Conference games. Hopkins overcame an early 10-point deficit to down Wayzata 57-50 in its closest game of the season.
