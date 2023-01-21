DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO