ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goshockers.com

Moody Magic; Shockers Win Another Wild One at SMU

DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shockers Sweep ORU, 7-0

Wichita State won its home opener in dominant fashion Sunday at the Wichita Country Club, pushing past Oral Roberts, 7-0. The Shockers (1-1) dropped just one game at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to take the first point of the match. "We really set a great tone in the doubles...
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Wichita State Announces Facility Master Plan for Wilkins Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State will embark on a $7.3 million Phase 1 renovation of Wilkins Stadium, home of Shocker softball, that will be made possible in part through a substantial $1.1 million estate gift from long-time Shocker athletic supporter and fan Linda Parke and a generous $100,000 gift from Jeanie and Ricky Brotherton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy