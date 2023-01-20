Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
whcuradio.com
Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
Hydrant struck by snowplow in Endicott, expect dirty water
Endicott residents can expect dirty water after a fire hydrant was struck by a snowplow this morning.
localsyr.com
Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
Police investigating armed robbery in Endicott
At around 2 p.m. on January 18th, an armed robbery was reported at the grocery-mart located at 147 Washington Avenue in Endicott.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
cnycentral.com
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
963thebuzzer.com
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
cnycentral.com
NYS Troopers arrest 11, seize illegal firearms, drugs in four day operation in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police conducted a four-day operation from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 in Onondaga County focusing on weapons and narcotics trafficking. The Community Stabilization Unit split into five teams of 2 conducting traffic stops and collecting intelligence. They focused their work on the City of Syracuse and the Town of Salina.
WETM
Trial begins for driver charged in crash that killed 4 people in Pulteney
Steuben County, NY (WETM) – More than 3 years after a car crash left four people dead in Pulteney, a trial got underway for the alleged drunk driver behind the wheel. Dustin Drake is facing 15 counts, including 4 counts of second degree murder, and DWI. Today the jury saw graphic photos of the immediate aftermath of the single car crash on County Route 76 in Pulteney. It happened just after 1am on October 12, 2019. Prosecutors say Drake lost control on a curve and hit a tree, killing his four passengers. Drake suffered minor injuries.
963thebuzzer.com
Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
Fire badly damages apartment in Eastwood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blaze badly damaged an Eastwood apartment Friday after a fire broke out on the second floor, firefighters said. Firefighters were sent to the corner of Mildred Avenue and George Street around 5 p.m., First Deputy Fire Chief Dan Downes said. Emergency crews immediately saw heavy...
wxhc.com
Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland
A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
NewsChannel 36
Standoff in Big Flats neighborhood following a stabbing
UPDATE 8:15 p.m. 1/20/23: According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Theodore C. Swan of Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, has been charged with attempted murder (2nd degree). He was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. The Sheriff's...
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Comments / 0