ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Center for the Arts Backstage Bash Fundraiser Event

The Center for the Arts announces their annual fundraiser event, Backstage BASH, will be held Saturday, April 22, and is currently seeking sponsorship. The Backstage BASH will once again be held at The Center for the Arts, with the main event taking place tented outdoor on College Street. An “after party” will also be an option with a later start time.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee

Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 123)

This past week, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church recognized the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance on Saturday, January 14. At 8 am members, friends and the community gathered at Corinthian Church as a part of this historic day of celebration and recognition. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr....
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

For Spring Hill, McDonald's Shootout at Columbia Central ends long week

If Spring Hill is to reverse an overwhelming trend in the 24th annual McDonald’s Shootout, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will have to overcome a couple of apparent challenges. In addition to facing Columbia Central at the Hardy Loyd Gymnasium in the Saturday doubleheader, Spring Hill will be playing...
SPRING HILL, TN
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma

Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy