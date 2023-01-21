Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
wcyb.com
Three area boys, three girls teams ranked in latest TN AP High School Hoops Polls
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17. Class 1A. 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1. 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2. 3. Richland 16-3 100 3.
murfreesboro.com
Center for the Arts Backstage Bash Fundraiser Event
The Center for the Arts announces their annual fundraiser event, Backstage BASH, will be held Saturday, April 22, and is currently seeking sponsorship. The Backstage BASH will once again be held at The Center for the Arts, with the main event taking place tented outdoor on College Street. An “after party” will also be an option with a later start time.
wpln.org
Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee
Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
MJPD direct traffic at dismissal for Wilson County middle schools
Afternoon dismissals at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson Middle School are causing some major safety concerns.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Nashville farmer reacts to ‘Eggflation’
Michael Maples says they haven't raised their prices over the last few weeks.
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 123)
This past week, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church recognized the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance on Saturday, January 14. At 8 am members, friends and the community gathered at Corinthian Church as a part of this historic day of celebration and recognition. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr....
mainstreetmaury.com
For Spring Hill, McDonald's Shootout at Columbia Central ends long week
If Spring Hill is to reverse an overwhelming trend in the 24th annual McDonald’s Shootout, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will have to overcome a couple of apparent challenges. In addition to facing Columbia Central at the Hardy Loyd Gymnasium in the Saturday doubleheader, Spring Hill will be playing...
WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
Nashville Parent
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
