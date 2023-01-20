Read full article on original website
Related
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year Announced
Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The 2022-2023 School...
murfreesboro.com
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces the Opening of the VITA Program and Ribbon Cutting
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties announces the opening of the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program for the upcoming tax season, February 1 – April 13, 2023. The United Way VITA program is an IRS-supported tax preparation service, through which trained volunteers prepare taxes at no cost...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Skate Park Update
Here’s the update so many of you have been waiting for… the new Murfreesboro Skate Park! There was a LOT of information covered so this video is a bit longer, but tons of good info in it. Welcome to Murfreesboro.com. This site was designed to help foster communication...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Adds New Mental Health Professionals
Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) welcomes three transitional coaches to assist in responding to growing mental health needs for students. Ashley Adams, Derica Cole and Emma Collins will serve as transitional coaches at Bradley Academy, Reeves-Rogers Elementary and Mitchell-Neilson Schools respectively. These mental health professionals will be joining the MCS Mental Wellness Team including Stephanie Stavinoga and Aimee Garsnett. Together, with MCS social workers and counselors, the team will work to provide prevention and intervention in mental health services for Pre-K through 6th grade students in Murfreesboro.
murfreesboro.com
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Dunkin’
Congratulations to Dunkin’ for their grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, January 24th at 10am. Dunkin’ is located at 5619 Franklin Road, Suite B1, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 (across Kroger at the corner of Hwy. 96/Veteran’s Parkway) and can be contacted at 865-368-2182.
murfreesboro.com
Alene Biggs Corbitt Obituary
Alene Biggs Corbitt, age 72, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles Albert Biggs, Sr., and Katherine Lee Binkley Biggs. Mrs. Corbitt was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Albert Biggs, Jr. who died as an infant, and Melvin Baxter “Butch” Biggs.
murfreesboro.com
String of Car Break-Ins at Richard Siegel Soccer Park
UPDATE: Detectives are also trying to identity this couple who used several victim’s credit cards at Sam’s Club in Murfreesboro to purchase gift cards as part of this string of car break-ins on Sat., Jan. 21. There were a total of 15 car break-ins reported. Detectives are investigating...
Comments / 0