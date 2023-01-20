Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) welcomes three transitional coaches to assist in responding to growing mental health needs for students. Ashley Adams, Derica Cole and Emma Collins will serve as transitional coaches at Bradley Academy, Reeves-Rogers Elementary and Mitchell-Neilson Schools respectively. These mental health professionals will be joining the MCS Mental Wellness Team including Stephanie Stavinoga and Aimee Garsnett. Together, with MCS social workers and counselors, the team will work to provide prevention and intervention in mental health services for Pre-K through 6th grade students in Murfreesboro.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO