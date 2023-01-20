ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pacifictigers.com

Five Score in Double Figures as Men's Basketball Falls to #6 Gonzaga

STOCKTON, Calif. – Led by five double-digit scorers, the Pacific men's basketball team dropped a narrow 99-90 decision to #6 Gonzaga Saturday evening at the Alex G. Spanos Center. "I'm proud of this group," Head Coach Leonard Perry said after the game. "We competed and put ourselves in a...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy