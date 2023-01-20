ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bill proposed to reduce car tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners. A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles. Genga says it is time for the middle...
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Governor Proposes Pass-Through Entity Tax Credit Restoration

Gov. Ned Lamont’s first legislative proposal for 2023 puts millions of dollars back in the hands of Connecticut’s small businesses. The proposal fully restores the pass-through entity tax credit to its original 93.01%, saving 123,000 small businesses an estimated $60 million a year. “These changes we are proposing...
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Lamont Takes Aim At Gun Safety With Latest Proposals

Banning open carry, investing in community violence intervention, limiting handgun purchases to one per month and updating registration of “ghost guns,” are just some of the proposals Gov. Ned Lamont plans to propose as part of his budget next month. Banning assault weapons, which were grandfathered in in...
Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
