Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal

A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy

Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?

It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
Yardbarker

Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha

On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline

The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel

Former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is having a hard time finding a new home. An impact bat with strong veteran leadership skills, Gurriel injured his MCL in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Multiple reports suggested that the Miami Marlins were close to...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record

The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
CHICAGO, IL

