Yardbarker
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up the NBA trade market by making a swing for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and giving up 3 second-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to make it happen. Laker fans are hoping this is the first of many moves for LA, as...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Yardbarker
Wizards Notes: Kyle Kuzma, Kendrick Nunn, Trade Rumors, Will Barton
Kuzma intends to decline his $13 million player option and enter free agency in July, per Stein. The Wizards are telling teams ahead of the trade deadline that they intend to keep both Kuzma and forward Kristaps Porzingis, who also has a player option on his deal. While not much...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shannon Sharpe thinks employee who posted controversial Dak Prescott tweet should be fired
The tweet -- which is still on the team's page as of late Tuesday morning -- reads "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds" and then links to a game story on DallasCowboys.com.
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since January 11th due to a sore knee, leading many—both supporters and foes alike—to ask, "what is up with the Greek Freak?" Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been strumming the same tune about the exact nature of the injury, and...
Yardbarker
"When You're Up By 2, But There's 0.7 Seconds Left And The Other Team Has MJ...", Larry Bird's Ice-Cold Reaction After Reggie Miller Hit Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Bulls
Larry Bird's stone-cold look even when Reggie Miller sunk in a game-winner against the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals has gone on to become a meme over the years. The conference finals had two impressive teams jousting it out, and after the Bulls won...
Yardbarker
Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?
It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Michael Jordan is regarded as the best player to ever play in the NBA. Jordan was gifted with a plethora of talents, and he used them wisely to become a legend throughout the course of his NBA career. But among all the amazing abilities that Michael Jordan had during the...
Yardbarker
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha
On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
Yardbarker
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
Yardbarker
Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
Yardbarker
Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel
Former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is having a hard time finding a new home. An impact bat with strong veteran leadership skills, Gurriel injured his MCL in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Multiple reports suggested that the Miami Marlins were close to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Dennis Schroder's Stunned Live Reaction To Lakers Trading For Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally spurned the 2023 NBA trade market into action by making the first major move of the year by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. The Lakers gave up Kendrick Nunn and 3 second-round picks, including one second-round swap where the Lakers hold rights to the better pick.
Yardbarker
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly targeting three players to eventually replace Chris Paul
The struggling Phoenix Suns are expected to be active ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. They head into Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with a pedestrian 24-24 record. One of the major backdrops in the desert thus far this season has been injuries. Chris Paul has...
