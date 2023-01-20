Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFAA
Texas snow: Raw dashcam video from Lubbock
Heavy snow was falling in West Texas early Tuesday morning. Here's driving video from Lubbock.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
Man wanted for manslaughter, shooting death of teen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday asked for help to find Adrian Garcia, 20, who was wanted for manslaughter. He was charged for the shooting death of Dylan Montes, 17, which happened on October, 2022. Related Story: ‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in […]
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
everythinglubbock.com
Weather Aware Day: Winter Storm Arrives Tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on a winter storm expected to impact the South Plains tonight through Tuesday. Here is a list of the latest closings and delays across the region. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Woman who lured former Estacado student to his death sentenced to prison
ST. LOUIS — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr. Montgomery was a […]
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
LPD says woman, juveniles involved in South Lubbock crash on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash in South Lubbock that left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday, a press release said. According to the press release, 22-year-old Audrie Boswell was driving an SUV with two juvenile male passengers “in the far right southbound lane of the 3200 block of West […]
Clerk ‘visibly shaken up’ in Yesway armed robbery, LPD report said
According to the police report in Lubbock, a robber came into the Yesway location while holding a firearm partially concealed in a shoulder bag.
Syphilis cases on the rise in Lubbock County, health officials say; take a look at the numbers
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Health Department held a Board of Health meeting on Friday to discuss the uptick in syphilis cases in Lubbock County. Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health with the Lubbock Health Department, said that the number of Syphilis cases were the highest numbers they’ve seen in Lubbock County. “We will probably have […]
Comments / 0