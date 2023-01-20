ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather Aware Day: Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on a winter storm expected to impact the South Plains tonight through Tuesday. Here is a list of the latest closings and delays across the region. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Syphilis cases on the rise in Lubbock County, health officials say; take a look at the numbers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Health Department held a Board of Health meeting on Friday to discuss the uptick in syphilis cases in Lubbock County. Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health with the Lubbock Health Department, said that the number of Syphilis cases were the highest numbers they’ve seen in Lubbock County. “We will probably have […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

