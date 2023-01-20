ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos

I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
SAN MARCOS, CA
SanDiego.com

The 11 Best Burgers in San Diego

When it comes to trying new food places, San Diego has got everyone covered. Whether you are a burger lover or just looking for good San Diego burgers, there is no shortage of places to go There are 11 places in San Diego that we would mark as the best burger joints, thanks to not only their amazing burgers but because of the area that they are in, the feel of the restaurants, and your options for additional food and drinks. No matter where in San Diego you’re located, you’ll find notorious burgers all around.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Qualifier 105 burns - Big Waves, Big Sharks, and Big Tuna at the Cortez

Dock Totals 1/8 – 1/21: 691 anglers aboard 43 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 6 blacksmith, 68 calico bass, 124 halfmoon, 2 halibut, 15 lingcod, 30 perch, 195 spiny lobster (721 released), 36 rock crab, 800 rockfish, 422 sand bass, 7 sanddab, 393 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 212 whitefish and 22 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Shorecliffs Terrace and SEVEN More Mobile Home Parks Near San Diego!

Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? While they can be a great option for retirement living, many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 8 highest-rated mobile home parks near San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

6 Reasons This Coastal California Town Is The Perfect Winter Escape

Well known for beautiful beaches, Legoland, and the colorful flower fields, the seaside town of Carlsbad is busiest during the spring and summer. However, it’s an equally beautiful spot to visit in the winter. While temperatures dip a bit, outdoor activities are still abundant and the likelihood of sunshine is always high. Better yet, there are no crowds.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy