The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
9 Things to do on a girls' trip to San DiegoGenni FranklinSan Diego, CA
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos
I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
SanDiego.com
The 11 Best Burgers in San Diego
When it comes to trying new food places, San Diego has got everyone covered. Whether you are a burger lover or just looking for good San Diego burgers, there is no shortage of places to go There are 11 places in San Diego that we would mark as the best burger joints, thanks to not only their amazing burgers but because of the area that they are in, the feel of the restaurants, and your options for additional food and drinks. No matter where in San Diego you’re located, you’ll find notorious burgers all around.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla
Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
San Diego weekly Reader
Qualifier 105 burns - Big Waves, Big Sharks, and Big Tuna at the Cortez
Dock Totals 1/8 – 1/21: 691 anglers aboard 43 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 6 blacksmith, 68 calico bass, 124 halfmoon, 2 halibut, 15 lingcod, 30 perch, 195 spiny lobster (721 released), 36 rock crab, 800 rockfish, 422 sand bass, 7 sanddab, 393 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 212 whitefish and 22 yellowtail.
San Diego reservoirs receive lots of water after storms
The City of San Diego is reporting that its reservoirs have collected 7 billion gallons of water from the recent storms, as well as runoff.
San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears Offers a ‘Bear-y’ Special Valentine’s Day
Skip the usual flowers and candy, San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears, an accredited big cat, and exotic animal sanctuary, is offering Valentine’s Day activities for couples, friends, and families— for the adventurous type, the romantic type — or both. Impress your Valentine with an un-“fur”-gettable...
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
Military.com
Navy Christens Massive Ship Bearing Name of Legendary Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren
Earl Warren, the late Supreme Court Chief Justice who presided over society-shaking civil rights changes in the 1950s and 60s, including ending racial segregation in public schools, was honored Saturday in San Diego by the Navy which christened a 746-foot fuel ship in his name. The act was carried out...
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
seniorresource.com
Shorecliffs Terrace and SEVEN More Mobile Home Parks Near San Diego!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? While they can be a great option for retirement living, many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 8 highest-rated mobile home parks near San Diego!
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons This Coastal California Town Is The Perfect Winter Escape
Well known for beautiful beaches, Legoland, and the colorful flower fields, the seaside town of Carlsbad is busiest during the spring and summer. However, it’s an equally beautiful spot to visit in the winter. While temperatures dip a bit, outdoor activities are still abundant and the likelihood of sunshine is always high. Better yet, there are no crowds.
Natural gas prices are dropping. Why are SDG&E bills still so high?
SAN DIEGO — In recent weeks, San Diego Gas & Electric bills have tripled. SDG&E warned customers their bills would increase due to the high price of natural gas. For gas alone, if your household peak winter bill was $105 last January, you could expect your January 2023 bill to be $225.
Strong Santa Ana Winds Forecast Tonight into Monday, Again Thursday
Strong north to northeast Santa Ana winds were forecast in the San Diego County area Sunday night into Monday and again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Areas of frost were expected in wind-sheltered valleys each night through the middle of the week, forecasters said. Most local temperatures Sunday...
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
ranchosantafereview.com
The Sound is on! The new $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. But Marley, who did a stadium...
Wage theft claims are rising again in San Diego, but prosecutions are rare
Wage theft, when employers withhold wages or other benefits from employees, is widespread in San Diego County and on the rise again after a pandemic dip, according to experts and data from the state labor department. Despite those trends, a new law enacted a year ago to make it easier...
San Diego’s 101.5 KGB FM radio station to debut new morning show
The local classic rock station 101.5 KGB FM will debut a brand new morning show on Monday, iHeartMedia San Diego announced.
Gas Stoves and Appliances Are Already Set To Be Banned In San Diego
On top of banning gas appliances, the city is mandating that residents retrofit their homes, at an estimated to cost of $30,000.
