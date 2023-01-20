ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents

A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno

The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30

Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
FRESNO, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
FRESNO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City

22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
FRIANT, CA
GV Wire

Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief

Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare hospital district recovers $3mil in settlement with ex-attorney

The Tulare Local Healthcare District reached a settlement with its former attorney Bruce Greene for $3 million, bringing an end to one part of the turmoil that Tulare’s hospital went through under previous ownership. Greene and BakerHostetler – his law firm – were accused of breaching their fiduciary duty...
thesungazette.com

Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance

TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
TULARE, CA

