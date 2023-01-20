Read full article on original website
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
GV Wire
Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents
A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
GV Wire
City Hall Gets 10 Times as Many Calls on Potholes. What’s the Repair Plan?
The recent onslaught of atmospheric rivers has made driving some Fresno streets a test in avoiding potholes. Calls to City Hall about potholes on Fresno’s 1,767 miles of streets have increased 10 times after the punishing series of storms, city spokeswoman Sontaya Rose told GV Wire on Monday. “Crews...
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
KMPH.com
Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno
The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
GV Wire
Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30
Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City
22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
New photos released of suspects in southeast Fresno strip mall fire
New images have been released of two suspects accused of starting a fire that tore through six businesses in southeast Fresno earlier this month.
GV Wire
Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief
Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
Communities near Millerton Lake under boil water notice due to recent storms
The state's water resources board sent out the notice on Friday to residents in Bella Vista, Brighton Crest, and Renaissance at Bella Vista.
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
Victim of anti-Asian harassment in Fresno reflects on experience as hate crimes rise statewide
A little over a year ago, a Fresno man was at a local restaurant with his wife eating breakfast when they became targets of racial harassment.
sjvsun.com
Tulare hospital district recovers $3mil in settlement with ex-attorney
The Tulare Local Healthcare District reached a settlement with its former attorney Bruce Greene for $3 million, bringing an end to one part of the turmoil that Tulare’s hospital went through under previous ownership. Greene and BakerHostetler – his law firm – were accused of breaching their fiduciary duty...
thesungazette.com
Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance
TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
