The New York City Department of Correction (DOC) wants to stop incarcerated people from receiving physical mail inside city jails, reports The Intercept. The department said the proposed changes are part of an effort to increase safety by cracking down on illegal contraband after the deaths of 19 people last year at Rikers Island, the city’s jail complex. Several people died from apparent drug overdoses, including at least one from fentanyl. The main source of contraband inside city jails has been staff, not mail, critics of the policy change said. The move to scrap physical mail opens the door to private firms to set up surveillance systems against inmates. Some city officials and advocates are concerned about an apparent plan to contract with the company Securus — a leading provider of phone calling systems for prisons and jails with a controversial past — to digitize detainees’ mail and make it available for searches. “Contractors are explicitly advertising unprecedented surveillance,” said Stephanie Krent of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, speaking about firms like Securus that specialize in prison communications. “That’s surveillance that’s going to fall most harshly on marginalized communities." The proposed changes follow a trend of prisons and jails moving to stop incarcerated people from receiving physical mail. There is little evidence that those changes have stopped the flow of drugs, the Vera Institute said in a March report: “With no evidence that these bans improve security, it’s only the for-profit contractors that stand to benefit from these arrangements.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO