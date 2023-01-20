ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Owusu-Anane named Ivy Player of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Nana Owusu-Anane of the Brown men's basketball team has been named Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. The sophomore posted a career performance Saturday in the team's 97-85 win over Columbia as he had career highs in both points (27) and rebounds (18). He added three assists, two blocks, and one steal as well.
JJ Addison named Associate Head Coach for men's and women's water polo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Head Coaching Chair for Water Polo, Felix Mercado, has announced that JJ Addison has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Addison has been with the men's and women's water polo programs at Brown since 2016-17 and had helped guide the Bears to the sustained success the programs continue to have.
Women's soccer has five named NEWISA All-New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Five members of the Brown women's soccer team have been named to the New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association's All-New England teams, as announced by the association. Seniors Brittany Raphino, Ava Seelenfreund, and Kayla Duran were named to the First Team, while junior Jessica Hinton and...
