PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Nana Owusu-Anane of the Brown men's basketball team has been named Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. The sophomore posted a career performance Saturday in the team's 97-85 win over Columbia as he had career highs in both points (27) and rebounds (18). He added three assists, two blocks, and one steal as well.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO