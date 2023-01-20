ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Zach Gill Sings Songs From the Heart at Montessori Center School Benefit

Santa Barbara-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Zach Gill, lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson’s band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Red Piano, 519 State St., Santa Barbara, in support of the nonprofit, Montessori Center School. The evening’s program, Songs...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class

Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Pays Tribute to Michael Armand Hammer

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) remembers Michael Armand Hammer, who passed away recently. Hammer was a generous friend to the museum, member of the SBMA Board of Trustees from 2011-15, and longtime SBMA member. He was a major contributor to the exhibition Van Gogh to Munch: European Masterworks...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Central Library Reopens Upper Level

The Santa Barbara Public Library reopened the upper level of its Central Library on Tuesday, after being closed for construction projects since July. With access to the upper level restored, library patrons can now use the public computers again, and printing is available from the public computers or personal devices. The microfilm machine and local history archives also are available on the upper level.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees

Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
James Bernard Bertero of Solvang, 1939-2023

James Bernard Bertero, 83, died Jan. 10, 2023 at home in Solvang of natural causes. He was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Los Angeles to John Benedict Bertero Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Nagle. He grew up the fourth of five children in Los Angeles, attending Loyola High School and Loyola...
SOLVANG, CA
Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Thematic Learning Initiative Extends the UCSB Arts & Lectures Conversation

UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) Arts & Lectures announces its Winter 2023 Thematic Learning Initiative (TLI) events and book giveaways. The Thematic Learning Initiative provides opportunities for anyone interested in delving deeper into the issues raised by A&L artists and speakers. Participants can connect with others at salon-style discussions, film...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Nina Dunbar Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation as Donor Advisement Officer

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has named Nina Dunbar to serve as donor advisement officer. Dunbar brings decades of experience in both the nonprofit sector and arts administration and advocacy. She most recently served as Opera Santa Barbara’s first director of development, where she successfully led the organization’s philanthropic efforts through one of the most disruptive periods in the history of performing arts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Joyce E. Olsen of Carpinteria, 1940-2023

Joyce E. Olsen left her family and friends to join her Lord and Savior in heaven on Jan. 13, 2023. Her children Tammy, Mark, Si-Si, Denise and Shari will be celebrating her life. Joyce will be laid to rest on her 84th birthday in Carpinteria Cemetery at 10 a.m., Jan. 28.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023

Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members

Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
WM Names Luis Ramirez as Public Education Manager

WM Health Sanitation Service has hired Luis Ramirez as its new public education manager. A native of Santa Barbara County, Ramirez will oversee public education on recycling programs throughout the region. “Luis is a very welcome and addition to our WM team,” said Justin Honsinger, WM public sector manager. “He...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CALM Names Three Board Trustees

Candice Monge, Gisela Rodriguez, and Richard Yao have been named to the CALM Board of Trustees. They will be instrumental in furthering CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. “We are excited that Candice, Gisela and Rich have...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

