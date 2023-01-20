Read full article on original website
From Dancing Pirates to Flower Festival, Lompoc Goes to Town With Activities for 2023
With the new year come new opportunities, and Lompoc is promoting 12 months of local activities that run through Dec. 31. Some top local events for 2023 include:. Boscutti Ballet Theatre Presents “Pirates! The Curse of the Shadow Stones”. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. at Lompoc Civic Auditorium. The...
Zach Gill Sings Songs From the Heart at Montessori Center School Benefit
Santa Barbara-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Zach Gill, lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson’s band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Red Piano, 519 State St., Santa Barbara, in support of the nonprofit, Montessori Center School. The evening’s program, Songs...
Say ‘I Do’ to Auditions for ‘George and Emily Get Married’ at SBCC
The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold auditions for a new play “George and Emily Get Married,” by Santa Barbara’s Rick Mokler, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus. Auditions also can be submitted by video through the Theatre Group...
Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class
Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont...
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Pays Tribute to Michael Armand Hammer
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) remembers Michael Armand Hammer, who passed away recently. Hammer was a generous friend to the museum, member of the SBMA Board of Trustees from 2011-15, and longtime SBMA member. He was a major contributor to the exhibition Van Gogh to Munch: European Masterworks...
Santa Barbara Central Library Reopens Upper Level
The Santa Barbara Public Library reopened the upper level of its Central Library on Tuesday, after being closed for construction projects since July. With access to the upper level restored, library patrons can now use the public computers again, and printing is available from the public computers or personal devices. The microfilm machine and local history archives also are available on the upper level.
Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees
Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
James Bernard Bertero of Solvang, 1939-2023
James Bernard Bertero, 83, died Jan. 10, 2023 at home in Solvang of natural causes. He was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Los Angeles to John Benedict Bertero Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Nagle. He grew up the fourth of five children in Los Angeles, attending Loyola High School and Loyola...
Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
Thematic Learning Initiative Extends the UCSB Arts & Lectures Conversation
UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) Arts & Lectures announces its Winter 2023 Thematic Learning Initiative (TLI) events and book giveaways. The Thematic Learning Initiative provides opportunities for anyone interested in delving deeper into the issues raised by A&L artists and speakers. Participants can connect with others at salon-style discussions, film...
Nina Dunbar Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation as Donor Advisement Officer
The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has named Nina Dunbar to serve as donor advisement officer. Dunbar brings decades of experience in both the nonprofit sector and arts administration and advocacy. She most recently served as Opera Santa Barbara’s first director of development, where she successfully led the organization’s philanthropic efforts through one of the most disruptive periods in the history of performing arts.
Joyce E. Olsen of Carpinteria, 1940-2023
Joyce E. Olsen left her family and friends to join her Lord and Savior in heaven on Jan. 13, 2023. Her children Tammy, Mark, Si-Si, Denise and Shari will be celebrating her life. Joyce will be laid to rest on her 84th birthday in Carpinteria Cemetery at 10 a.m., Jan. 28.
Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023
Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members
Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
WM Names Luis Ramirez as Public Education Manager
WM Health Sanitation Service has hired Luis Ramirez as its new public education manager. A native of Santa Barbara County, Ramirez will oversee public education on recycling programs throughout the region. “Luis is a very welcome and addition to our WM team,” said Justin Honsinger, WM public sector manager. “He...
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
CALM Names Three Board Trustees
Candice Monge, Gisela Rodriguez, and Richard Yao have been named to the CALM Board of Trustees. They will be instrumental in furthering CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. “We are excited that Candice, Gisela and Rich have...
