Re-New-ing Edinburg group meets to discuss upcoming workdays, purchase of a new community center stove, March 11 fundraiser, and more
Civic group Re-New-ing Edinburg met January 17, 2023 to conduct their monthly business. President Tolano welcomed those present and called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were emailed and passed out to those present and passed by vote. Roger McClellan passed out the financial statement and after...
Lumberjacks and Lady Jacks both fall at LR Mills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Warren Lumberjacks and the Warren Lady Jacks both featured in an 8-4A Conference road game Tuesday night at LR Mills. SRC was unable to attend the ballgames, but we can pass along the final scores. In game one of the night, the Warren Lady...
Youth cooking program CrEATe Lab returns to Pine Bluff Feb. 4
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center’s (ASC) hit cooking series CrEATe Lab is back, not only teaching students how to prepare nutritious meals but also the importance of choosing something nutritious. Open to ages 10-17, the program aims to teach several life skills through cooking, including confidence, dealing with the unfamiliar, and trying new things.
Jefferson Regional welcomes infectious disease specialist
Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Infectious Disease Physician Mallory Smith, MD has joined the medical staff. Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica. She completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an Adult Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She is Board Certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.
Rebecca “Becky” Violet Peebles, 1958-2023
Rebecca “Becky” Violet Peebles, age 64, of Dumas, Arkansas was delivered to the arms of her savior on January 23, 2023. She was born October 26, 1958 in Crossett, Arkansas to C.W. “Sonny” Anthony and Sue Davis Anthony. She is preceded in death by her father, sister Teri Anthony-Ashcroft, nephew Brandon Ashcroft, father-in-law Baker Peebles, and sister-in-law Amanda Peebles-Miles.
Warren arrest report for January 16-23, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Terry Mays Jr. / 141 Bradley 266 Rd. W, Warren, AR / DOB 7-17-97 / disorderly conduct on 1-17-23 Logan Z. Ferrell /...
A look at the 2023 Warren city budget
The 2023 Warren city budget was approved by the City Council in December 2022, but there are several projects still pending that could change the overall total. The budget shows an estimated $4,102,438 in income for the general fund and $964,868 in income for the street fund. Other funds bring the total budget to $6,657,254.
Main Street Market opens on South Main
A ribbon-cutting was sponsored by Bradley County Chamber of Commerce for Main Street Market, 223 S. Main St., on Saturday. The business is owned and operated by Fernando Sedano along with his mother, Maria Aguilar, and his wife, Amber Sedano. It is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday -Saturday. It has 15 booths with refinished furniture, little girls boutique, home accessories, handmade woodwork, women’s boutique, toys, appliances and a gift shop.
