Driver killed, another rushed to CRMC following collision west of Corcoran
A driver was killed Tuesday evening following a collision near 10th and Niles, just west of Corcoran. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called around 6:53 p.m. regarding a collision involving a Ford Escape and Toyota Camry. Officers say bystanders had to pull the Ford driver out of the...
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
Fresno PD to address spree of pedestrians killed by vehicles
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In just 24 days seven pedestrians have been hit and killed by vehicles. That’s 25% of all 28 fatalities last year and nearly a third of the 22 in 2021. “It’s been an incredibly fast start to the year, as far as auto-peds,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “It’s very […]
Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area. According to officers […]
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
Motorcyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver on Belmont Ave Suffers Major Injuries
A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after being thrown from his bike in a weekend Fresno hit-and-run accident. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Hughes Avenue near Mountain View Cemetery. reported on the tragic accident on...
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
Suspects in massage parlor attempted robbery wanted in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects are wanted in Fresno County following an attempted robbery at a massage parlor in an area south of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were initially called on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim at the Shanghai Massage Spa, […]
Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
IDENTIFIED: Young woman in fatal head-on collision in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man […]
Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
Man found dead after shooting in Hanford
HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
Fire extinguished at vacant Fresno apartment building
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Fresno on Tuesday. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Tyler Avenue and Bond Street and arrived to find one unit of a two-story apartment building on fire. Crews on the scene managed to […]
Fresno Police respond to report of gun on elementary school campus
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of an elementary school student with a firearm on campus prompted a response by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Fresno Unified School District, a student at Wilson Elementary brought two airsoft guns to school. However, according to the Fresno Police Department, it was discovered that […]
Inmate sold suspected Fentanyl inside Kings County Jail, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at Kings County Jail allegedly smuggled Fentanyl into the jail which resulted in the exposure of three inmates, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Justice. Deputies say on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. they received a call about an overdose investigation at the county […]
Man shot in North Fork, 2 men arrested and jailed, police say
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff’s deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night, and arrested two men in connection with the shooting. The Sheriff’s Department says it received a call around 8:00 p.m. alerting them to a verbal disturbance in the 33000 block of Peckinpah Acres Drive. At the same […]
22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.
