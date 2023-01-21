Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic Accident
There is tragic news coming out of Pensacola, Florida, where former National Football League star Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he saved his children from drowning, according to TMZ.
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says
Before his dismissal from the head coach position, Ed Reed had tapped some wealthy investors like Shaquille O'Neal to help improve Bethune-Cookman's campus conditions, football hall of famer Edgerrin James said. The post Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says appeared first on NewsOne.
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
49ers fans trapped in 'worst traffic jam in Levi's Stadium history'
Before fans could get into Levi's Stadium to watch the 49ers face the Cowboys, they had to deal with a nightmare on the road.
FOX Announcer Greg Olsen Draws Rave Reviews as $375M Tom Brady Deal Looms
FOX NFL analyst Greg Olsen did an incredible job announcing the 2023 NFC Divisional Round game as Tom Brady could be coming for his job. The post FOX Announcer Greg Olsen Draws Rave Reviews as $375M Tom Brady Deal Looms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys fans brawl as they watch team lose to 49ers in playoff game
Dallas Cowboys fans took out their frustrations on each other as they watched their team fall to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in the playoffs.
atozsports.com
Bills: Sean McDermott may have just accidentally revealed the plan for Jordan Poyer
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make. One of the biggest will be what the team plans to do with Jordan Poyer. Poyer, a staple to the team and community, is due for a massive contract now that the season is wrapped. The All-Pro safety signed a new...
TMZ.com
49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead Of NFC Title Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game. According to the San Jose Police Department, the...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
Raiders’ Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby react to Lil Jon being at a KC Chiefs game
Lil Jon also performed at Allegiant Stadium last January.
Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral
Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Look: 2 Raiders' Stars Could Be On The Move This Offseason, Per Report
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been busy on Tuesday. Earlier today, the NFL reporter surprised the football world by announcing that Las Vegas was one of "about three teams" Tom Brady would consider joining next season. In order for Brady to land with the Raiders, though, the Vegas ...
Comments / 6