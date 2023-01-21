Read full article on original website
Related
smartmeetings.com
Survey: How Are You Sourcing More Sustainable Events?
Welcome to the Sustainable RFP of the Future survey. This three-minute exercise is a partnership between Destinations International and Smart Meetings to quantify the demand and options for meeting professionals looking to reach their company greenhouse gas emissions goals. Your insights will help us create a resource that will allow destinations to offer the sustainable features meeting professionals really want and empower event professionals to ask the right questions when sourcing for an environmentally responsible partner.
Comments / 0