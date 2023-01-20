Read full article on original website
Jailed Again for Marijuana
(Michigan City, IN) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested and a wad of cash seized during a traffic stop in Michigan City. Ian Williams, 20, of Michigan City is now charged. According to police, Williams on January 19 was stopped for failing to use a turn signal in the area of Pine and Franklin streets, where the approaching officer was met by an overwhelming smell of marijuana despite a can of air freshener in the vehicle.
Stolen Safe Found in Fleeing Vehicle
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a high speed chase and manhunt throughout much of Michigan City. Justin McColly, 39, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with resisting law enforcement and other counts. According to court documents, officers at about 4 a.m. on January...
Charges in Railroad Metal Theft
(Michigan City, IN) - A South Shore commuter line worker is accused of stealing copper from the railroad. Kevin Woods of Michigan City is charged with theft. Authorities said he took a spool of wire from a railroad storage area then placed it in the bed of a truck. The truck owned by his employer was equipped with a GPS device and allegedly stopped at the home of the suspect.
Arrest in Drug Store Fentanyl Sale
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte City Police have taken an alleged fentanyl dealer off the streets. Elias Gonzalez, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Dealing a Narcotic Drug. According to court documents, Gonzalez on December 7th made arrangements to sell 15 pressed fentanyl...
Inching Closer to Marijuana Decision
(New Buffalo, MI) - A public hearing is the next step before a decision is made on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in New Buffalo. The New Buffalo Planning Commission on January 18 was presented with a proposed zoning map showing where such establishments can operate if the city decides to allow for the sale of marijuana.
State Preparing for Winter Storm
(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a major winter storm expected to blanket the state. Just one or two inches of snow is expected in La Porte and surrounding counties but heavier amounts are predicted to the south. The precipitation could start overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday.
John Mackey
John Mackey, 92, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Wednesday January 18th, 2023 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage, IN. He was born February 21st, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William Mackey and Yvonne (Tataryn) Mackey. On June 4th, 1955, in Chicago, John married Maryan Mackowiak. Together they...
