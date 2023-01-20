(Michigan City, IN) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested and a wad of cash seized during a traffic stop in Michigan City. Ian Williams, 20, of Michigan City is now charged. According to police, Williams on January 19 was stopped for failing to use a turn signal in the area of Pine and Franklin streets, where the approaching officer was met by an overwhelming smell of marijuana despite a can of air freshener in the vehicle.

