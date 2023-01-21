Read full article on original website
Ken Green, 96, of Higgins Lake
Kenneth “Ken” R. Green, age 96, of Higgins Lake passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 28, 1926, in Lansing, Michigan to Fred and Prudence (Whitney) Green. He served in the US Army during World War II where he was a tank and heavy equipment driver in the 3rd Army under General Patton. Ken retired from Michigan State University where he had worked for 47 years in the power plant. He was married on November 22, 1969, in Lansing to Margaret L. Rockwood. The couple moved to the Higgins Lake area over 30 years ago after retiring. He was a Lifetime member of the American Legion, a member of Grayling Moose Lodge, and a member of the Forty and Eight. Ken could fix anything and over the years helped many grateful people with many projects. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and traveling.
Cecille Chapman, 71, of Oscoda, formerly of Tawas City
Cecille Ellen Chapman, age 71, of Oscoda, MI, formerly of Tawas City, MI passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Alpena Regional Hospital. She was born on June 30, 1951 in Northfield, MN to the late Merrill and Arlene (Bungaard) Chapman. Cecille worked as a family nutritional specialist for...
Maxine Joseph, 90, of Prescott
Maxine Joseph, age 90, of Prescott, Michigan, passed away on January 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Maxine was born on April 3, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Pratt in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up and went to school in Detroit. Following her high school graduation, she resided in Detroit, Michigan, for several years. In 1951, she met and married the love of her life, Billy Joseph. The two of them shared 71 tremendous years together. They moved to Sterling Heights, Michigan, where Maxine served as a home maker looking after the house and taking care of the five children she and Billy raised together. In the late 1980’s, Billy and Maxine moved themselves up to Prescott, Michigan, and they have resided in the area ever since. Maxine was a proud member of the “Eastern Star” organization for several years, as she was loyal to the masonic community. Some of her hobbies consisted of making latch rugs, doing puzzles, gardening, and spending quality time with her family.
Hale school board honored
HALE – On January 16, 2023, Hale Area School Board members were recognized by some of the students as part of School Board Appreciation Month. Chloe Bernard read an appreciation speech while Kaitlyn Hollis and Erica Bernard presented the board members with certificates of appreciation. Thank you, board members from the staff and students for all that you do to help make our school successful!
Hale schools upcoming schedule
HALE – Hale Area Schools has released its Winter and Spring schedule. 24 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will host Oscoda at 6 p.m. 26 – JV and Varsity Girls basketball will host Hilliman at 6 p.m. February. 3 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will...
