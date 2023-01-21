Read full article on original website
Emma Elkie, 86, of Hillman
Emma Lou Elkie, 86, of Hillman passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home. Emma Lou Ferguson was born October 23, 1936, in Hillman to the late Ralph and Emily (Sumerix) Ferguson. In April 1999, she married James Elkie. Emma was a member of Hillman United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking, crocheting, and knitting.
Jerry Ehinger, 95, of West Branch
Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Ehinger, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on February 9, 1927 in West Branch, MI, to parents Anthony and Elizabeth (Winter) Ehinger, the youngest of 11 children. Jerry was a lifelong resident of...
Lela Cohoon, 95, of Hillman
Lela Alene Cohoon, 95, of Hillman, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at MyMichigan Medical Center – Alpena. Lela Alene Slight was born in Reed City on December 10, 1927, to the late Floyd and Alberta (Sims). On May 21, 1949, she married Murel Cohoon. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, gardening and traveling with her husband with their camper.
Lois Steward, 86, of Gladwin
Lois Elaine Stewart, age 86 of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Horizon Senior Living in West Branch surrounded by her family. Lois was born on December 29, 1936, to William and Esther Geese in Saginaw, MI. She married Robert Edwin Stewart on May 2, 1953,...
Ken Green, 96, of Higgins Lake
Kenneth “Ken” R. Green, age 96, of Higgins Lake passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 28, 1926, in Lansing, Michigan to Fred and Prudence (Whitney) Green. He served in the US Army during World War II where he was a tank and heavy equipment driver in the 3rd Army under General Patton. Ken retired from Michigan State University where he had worked for 47 years in the power plant. He was married on November 22, 1969, in Lansing to Margaret L. Rockwood. The couple moved to the Higgins Lake area over 30 years ago after retiring. He was a Lifetime member of the American Legion, a member of Grayling Moose Lodge, and a member of the Forty and Eight. Ken could fix anything and over the years helped many grateful people with many projects. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and traveling.
Paul Kortier, 93, of Hillman
Paul C. Kortier, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Paul Carl Kortier was born in Flat Rock on July 23, 1929, to the late Omer and Florence (Bruskotter) Kortier. On September 15, 1954, he married Cecile L. Tortorelli. Paul was proud to serve 35 years in the Military, US Army (2 years), the Air National Guard (33 years). He was also a truck driver for 35 years, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He served as an usher and greeter of St. Augustine Catholic Church for many years, as well as volunteering on the Board of Directors of Michigan Lakes and Streams (25 years).
Manfred Boehmer, 71, of Prudenville
Manfred Boehmer, age 71, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw with his loving family by his side. Manfred was born on May 16, 1951 in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He and his loving wife, Diane were married in October, 1982 in Marion. Manfred and his wife were the proud owners of the Swiss Inn, Bay Breeze Inn, and Northern Linen Service in the Prudenville area for many years. He enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting, watching formula one racing, hockey, traveling and building and fixing anything that he possibly could. Manfred played on a semi-pro soccer team in Germany and continued to love watching the games.
Cecille Chapman, 71, of Oscoda, formerly of Tawas City
Cecille Ellen Chapman, age 71, of Oscoda, MI, formerly of Tawas City, MI passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Alpena Regional Hospital. She was born on June 30, 1951 in Northfield, MN to the late Merrill and Arlene (Bungaard) Chapman. Cecille worked as a family nutritional specialist for...
Maxine Joseph, 90, of Prescott
Maxine Joseph, age 90, of Prescott, Michigan, passed away on January 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Maxine was born on April 3, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Pratt in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up and went to school in Detroit. Following her high school graduation, she resided in Detroit, Michigan, for several years. In 1951, she met and married the love of her life, Billy Joseph. The two of them shared 71 tremendous years together. They moved to Sterling Heights, Michigan, where Maxine served as a home maker looking after the house and taking care of the five children she and Billy raised together. In the late 1980’s, Billy and Maxine moved themselves up to Prescott, Michigan, and they have resided in the area ever since. Maxine was a proud member of the “Eastern Star” organization for several years, as she was loyal to the masonic community. Some of her hobbies consisted of making latch rugs, doing puzzles, gardening, and spending quality time with her family.
Hale schools upcoming schedule
HALE – Hale Area Schools has released its Winter and Spring schedule. 24 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will host Oscoda at 6 p.m. 26 – JV and Varsity Girls basketball will host Hilliman at 6 p.m. February. 3 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will...
