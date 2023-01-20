ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Hill

Ukraine ousts several top officials amid anti-corruption push

Several top officials in the Ukrainian government were ousted from their positions on Monday and Tuesday in the largest anti-corruption sweep in Kyiv since the war with Russia began. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Monday, according to Telegram posts, which did not cite an official reason for the resignation.…
The Hill

Journalists killed around the world up 50 percent in 2022: study

The number of journalists killed while working in the field experienced a sharp increase in 2022, according to a new study. The Committee to Protect Journalists annual report released this week found 67 journalists and other media workers were killed around the world last year, a 50 percent increase from the year prior and the…

