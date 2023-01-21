Read full article on original website
Maxine Joseph, 90, of Prescott
Maxine Joseph, age 90, of Prescott, Michigan, passed away on January 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Maxine was born on April 3, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Pratt in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up and went to school in Detroit. Following her high school graduation, she resided in Detroit, Michigan, for several years. In 1951, she met and married the love of her life, Billy Joseph. The two of them shared 71 tremendous years together. They moved to Sterling Heights, Michigan, where Maxine served as a home maker looking after the house and taking care of the five children she and Billy raised together. In the late 1980’s, Billy and Maxine moved themselves up to Prescott, Michigan, and they have resided in the area ever since. Maxine was a proud member of the “Eastern Star” organization for several years, as she was loyal to the masonic community. Some of her hobbies consisted of making latch rugs, doing puzzles, gardening, and spending quality time with her family.
Guy Rabey, 63, of Tawas City
Guy Joseph Rabey, age 63, of Tawas City, Michigan, former resident of Harrisville, Michigan died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Guy was born on October 17, 1959 the son of Lawrence and Dolores (Lemieux) Rabey in Detroit, Michigan. Guy graduated from Alcona High School class of 1977, after graduation he...
Lois Steward, 86, of Gladwin
Lois Elaine Stewart, age 86 of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Horizon Senior Living in West Branch surrounded by her family. Lois was born on December 29, 1936, to William and Esther Geese in Saginaw, MI. She married Robert Edwin Stewart on May 2, 1953,...
Jerry Ehinger, 95, of West Branch
Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Ehinger, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on February 9, 1927 in West Branch, MI, to parents Anthony and Elizabeth (Winter) Ehinger, the youngest of 11 children. Jerry was a lifelong resident of...
