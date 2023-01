Cecille Ellen Chapman, age 71, of Oscoda, MI, formerly of Tawas City, MI passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Alpena Regional Hospital. She was born on June 30, 1951 in Northfield, MN to the late Merrill and Arlene (Bungaard) Chapman. Cecille worked as a family nutritional specialist for...

