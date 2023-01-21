ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

US intelligence claims Russia has suffered a staggering 188,000 casualties in Ukraine

By Elizabeth Haigh and Gina Kalsi For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

American intelligence sources have claimed Russian casualties in Ukraine have reached a staggering 188,000 as Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion continues to backfire.

The figure is a significant increase to the estimation of 100,000 Russian soldiers who were wounded, deserted and killed when outlined by UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace at the end of 2022.

It is also thought that the Ukrainians have captured or destroyed approximately 2,000 Russian tanks since the invasion, which happened less than a year ago.

Ukraine has used drones to devastating effect against Putin's armoured vehicles, as a video shows a Russian tank being pelted with bombs by small Ukrainian drone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0PF4_0kMKQdDE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCRbN_0kMKQdDE00

US General Mark Milley told The Sun , who obtained the figures, that Russia has suffered a 'tremendous amount of casualties'.

Russia has claimed to have captured a small village just five miles away from the major city of Bakhmut after months of fighting in a 'meat-grinder' offensive designed to push further in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the village of Klishchiivka, which is located nine kilometers south of Bakhmut, had been 'liberated.'

The claim couldn't be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the claim.

It comes as Ukraine is bracing itself for a major Russian offensive within weeks as Vladimir Putin bids to turn the tide of the war with a devastating three-pronged assault.

Taking Klishchiivka would be only a minor breakthrough, but the Kremlin is hungry for good news from the battlefield after months of setbacks.

It follows Ukrainian troops' withdrawal from Soledar, a mining town which has seen some of the most intense fighting of the war.

The town has been attacked for months on end by Russia's infamous Wagner group, which has reportedly seen extremely heavy losses and has seen a massive recruitment drive among serious criminals stuck in Russian prisons.

Russia first claimed to have taken Soledar a week ago, but this was heavily contested by Ukrainian officials who said fighting remained ongoing in the area until admitting its troops withdrew yesterday.

It was the first tangible territory victory for Russia in months as Putin continues his attempts to capture the Donbas region, with Bakhmut representing an opportunity to Russia to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines in the east and threaten other Ukrainian-held cities in the surrounding Donestk region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1RZe_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OubC8_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tg36X_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y3e5_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255c7B_0kMKQdDE00

Ukrainian troops have been pictured helping elderly and vulnerable residents evacuate from the city in anticipation of the fighting arriving there.

However, US officials have begun to nudge the Ukrainians to shift focus away from Bakhmut and focus on preparation for an offensive in the south, according to an official familiar with the views of President Joe Biden's administration.

The US is said to believe there is a high potential for the Russians to eventually push Ukrainian forces out of Bakhmut amid some of the war's most intense fighting to date.

The war has been largely static during the winter months, according to military analysts, except for some hot spots like Bakhmut and Soledar, a nearby salt mining town.

The Kremlin's forces have kept up their long-distance shelling of Ukrainian targets, hitting key infrastructure and civilian areas, while probing Ukrainian defenses in the east.

An advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed Kyiv is anticipating an three-pronged attack from the north in Belarus , from Russian strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and in the south from the Crimean peninsula.

If successful, Moscow's troops would encircle the defending forces in the pincer movement which would drive back Ukraine after a series of advances in recent months.

It follows a helicopter crash on Wednesday which killed at least 18 people, including Ukraine's Interior Minister.

The Ukrainian government chopper came down outside Kyiv next to a nursery full of children, killing all nine passengers onboard - including Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and state secretary Yurii Lubkovych - and a further nine on the ground.

US officials say Ukraine are planning on launching their own offensive against Russia after a stagnant winter, but have urged them to hold off until spring once they have received more weaponry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USGcG_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfn88_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpFp8_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNPSg_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PB6k6_0kMKQdDE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAAmb_0kMKQdDE00

US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley expressed strong doubt on Friday that Ukraine would succeed in driving Russian troops out its territory this year.

At a US-hosted meeting on Ukraine in Germany, Milley told reporters: 'From a military standpoint I still maintain that for this year it would be very, very difficult to militarily eject the Russian forces from all, every inch of... Russian-occupied Ukraine.'

Kyiv officials are preparing for the onslaught after winter brought a halt to the rapid change of territory control.

The Ukrainian presidential office said at least five civilians were killed between Thursday and Friday mornings, and six others were wounded as Russian forces shelled seven provinces in the country's south and east.

Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near a number of settlements in Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region, the General Staff of the Ukraine's armed forces said today.

The two provinces together make up the Donbas, an industrial heartland that borders Russia where pro-Moscow separatists have fought for almost nine years.

John Lough, an associate fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at the Chatham House think tank in London, said the Ukraine battlefield situation is 'inconclusive,' with a renewed Russian push expected in the spring.

The war is 'quite delicately poised,' he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with Western allies to send tanks that would help punch through Russian lines.

Defense leaders from nearly 50 countries discussed that possibility at a meeting in Germany on Friday, but no decision was made, according to Poland's defense minister.

Marina Miron, of the Defense Studies Department at King's College London, said tanks are useful, but a number of factors need to be taken into account, including how many will be sent and when, what condition they are in, and how Ukrainian crews will be trained and keep the vehicles supplied.

Giving the tanks would be 'more of a political gesture' than something that will change the complexion of the war, Miron said.

Ukraine says it needs at least 300 tanks to keep Russia from advancing in the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia province, as well as for a possible counteroffensive in the country's southeast, analysts say.

'The war of resources has begun,' Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said.

'It is becoming apparent that Ukraine's successes in the war with Russia will depend directly on the willingness and readiness of Western countries to supply not only defensive weapons to Kyiv, but also powerful offensive weapons, including modern tanks and planes.'

Comments / 2

Related
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

724K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy