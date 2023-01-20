Read full article on original website
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.25%. A quarter...
Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
Principal Financial (PFG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Principal Financial (PFG) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Bears are Losing Control Over Washington Federal (WAFD), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
The price trend for Washington Federal (WAFD) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 6.9% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days. Eton...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock Now
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG performed well in the past three-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MXL
In trading on Monday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.23, changing hands as high as $39.18 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,986,475 shares of Oil States International, Inc. (OIS). This represents 18.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 10,498,826 shares and 17.10% of the company, an increase in...
J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
Increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Viad Corp VVI, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and BGSF, Inc. BGSF to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. About...
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker...
Analysts Estimate Whirlpool (WHR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Whirlpool (WHR) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Sysco (SYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sysco (SYY) closed at $79.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the food distributor...
