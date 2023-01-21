ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Farmington man who police say wrestled with officer, made homophobic comment expected to face sentencing in spring

PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man who police say wrestled with an officer and used a homophobic slur during his arrest last January is expected to face sentencing in April. Andrew Stierer, 26, received a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court until April 14. His cases have been marked down as “awaiting disposition” after pleading guilty to one count of intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New Haven

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway. The incident took place around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. New Haven police responded to the area after a motorist called 911 and reported that he...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth police charge another suspect in illegal gambling ring

PLYMOUTH – Police have charged another man in connection with an illegal gambling ring discovered in Plymouth in May. Local police on Monday arrested Andrew Stern, 28, on charges of illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance. According to authorities, Andrew Stern operated...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Eyewitness News

Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven

A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Minivan Crashes Into DEA Agents: New Haven Man Faces Narcotics Distribution Charges

A New Haven man faces decades in prison for drug charges after crashing his minivan into a car being driven by federal agents who were surveilling him, officials said. New Haven resident Derrick Brock, age 36, also known as "Dereck Brock," is charged with intending to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine and crashing his minivan into a vehicle containing federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to an announcement by Vanessa Avery, the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Investigation continues in Willimantic neighborhood

WILLIMANTIC, CT

