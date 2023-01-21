Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks
(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
A South American currency union? Don't hold your breath
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South America is not likely to have a common currency bloc to rival the euro any time soon, analysts said on Monday, despite excited chatter sparked by officials in Brazil and Argentina raising the prospect of a shared tender.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Will Propose New Haiti Targets for U.N. Sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed in...
CoinDesk
UK Treasury Is Looking for CBDC Head as It Explores Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A newLinkedIn job posting from the U.K. Treasury is seeking a "Head of Central Bank Digital Currency." "The successful candidate will be responsible for leadership of HM Treasury’s work on a potential digital pound...
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues - report
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said.
US News and World Report
EU Wants to Cut Red Tape, Costs to Spur Rollout of 5G - Document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to cut red tape and costs to help Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia and other telecoms operators roll out fast-speed 5G, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters. The EU executive, which wants all Europeans to have access to gigabit connectivity and...
Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month - PMI
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Africa Needs to Learn to Feed Itself, Says Senegal President
DAKAR (Reuters) -Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation's capital for a summit on Wednesday. The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever, with more than one in five Africans – a...
US News and World Report
Oil Edges up After Less-Than-Expected U.S. Inventories Rise
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices were up slightly in light volumes on Wednesday after government data showed a smaller-than-anticipated build in U.S. crude inventories, countering weak economic data from Tuesday. Brent crude was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.22 a barrel by 11:16 a.m. EST (1616 GMT) after declining 2.3%...
US News and World Report
UNESCO Grants Odesa's Historic Centre World Heritage in Danger Status
PARIS (Reuters) -The United Nations' cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Wednesday that it had designated the historic centre of Odesa, a strategic port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, a World Heritage in Danger site. The status, awarded by a UNESCO panel meeting in Paris, is designed to help protect...
CBI boss urges Sunak to show more ambition on economy
Tony Danker’s ‘major’ speech on Monday likely to be viewed as rebuke of No 10 and Treasury policy
Sri Lanka seen holding rates as inflation fight continues; IMF deal key
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades in order to fight runaway inflation while seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.
US News and World Report
Brazilian Retailer Americanas Reports 7,720 Creditors, $8 Billion in Debt
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian retailer Americanas SA reported 7,720 creditors and debt totaling nearly $8 billion within its restructuring process, a Rio de Janeiro court said on Wednesday. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last week after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting, leading...
US News and World Report
ASML Beats Earnings Forecasts, Sees 2023 Growth Amid China Worries
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top customers...
US News and World Report
Belgian Costume Maker Hopes for Carnival Boom After COVID 'Black Hole'
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Huge ostrich feather headpieces are one of the costumes made by the Kersten family for Belgium's celebrated Mardi Gras carnival, and after the event was cancelled due to COVID in recent years, the 120-year-old family business is hoping for a revival. Rooted in the Middle Ages, the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Finland, Sweden Are Ready to Join NATO Alliance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Finland and Sweden are ready to join the NATO alliance, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran.
Energy support sends UK government borrowing to December record
Spending exceeds receipts by £27.4bn, as higher interest payments also contribute to deficit
US News and World Report
Africa Must Fight 'Strongman' Backslide, Billionaire Ibrahim Says
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Africa must fight against a slide towards strongman authoritarianism that has resulted in a series of military coups and a clampdown on civil society in many countries, Sudanese-British billionaire Mo Ibrahim said. Ibrahim's foundation launched its Index of African Governance (IIAG) on Wednesday, which warned that advances...
