SWIHTF Seeking Applicants for Home Ownership Assistance Program
(Atlantic) Iowa mortgage rates are rising, and the Southwest Iowa, Housing Trust Fund, offers a program that can help. Southwest Iowa Planning Council Grant Specialist Ann Anstey says the program is called the Homeownership Assistance Program. She says it is made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Finance Authority to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund. “This is a great program for people who want to own a home,” said Anstey.
Florida company invests in Mills County beef plant
(Des Moines) -- Another major investor is pitching in on a proposed beef processing facility in Mills County. Officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company Monday announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida is investing $150 million in the company's planned facility on a 132-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. In a press release, Cattlemen's Heritage Principal Developer Chad Tentinger states the investment represents a critical milestone, allowing the company to break ground later this year. In a recent interview with KMA News, Tentinger projected an 18-month construction timeline for the project.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released their arrest report from December 26 through January 23. Tarek Bunan, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested January 23rd for Public Intoxication. Benjamin Sonish, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested January 21st for Domestic Abuse Assault. Benser Mark, 29, of Atlantic, was arrested January 21st on...
Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
Red Oak Police Arrest Council Bluffs Man on Shelby County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police Department arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III of Council Bluffs in the 700 block of E. Market Street on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd-degree theft. Officers transported Pierce to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000.00 bond while waiting to be transported to Shelby County.
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital
A 62-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for charges including first-degree murder died at a hospital Monday.
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died after spending nearly 20 years in prison. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln. Nuzum was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution...
David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
Sunday benefit organized for Nettie's Fine Mexican Food employees
OMAHA, Neb. — On December 23, a fire destroyedNettie's Fine Mexican Food. Now, the family plans to host a benefit Sunday, January 22 at Stocks N Bond, to help the employees left without jobs. The restaurant had been around for 35 years and locally owned. Now demolished, an empty...
Omaha Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near 18th and Cuming Streets. Police say a pedestrian was crossing Cuming Street northbound, not at a crosswalk, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and a report of a lost shotgun. Creston Police on Friday arrested 40-year-old Jacob Jeffrey Fry, homeless, at 317 Jarvis Street on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant for Possession of Products Intended for Manufacturing any Controlled Substance. Police transported Fry to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
