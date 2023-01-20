ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connecticutcallboard.com

Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford

Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
connecticutcallboard.com

AUDITION NOTICE FOR SPRING 2023 WORLD PREMIERE

The Valley Repertory Company will hold open auditions for their Spring 2023 world premiere of the two-act comedy, “Holidazed” by Bailly Morse, on Tuesday February 7th starting at 6:30pm. It is the story of Francine, who discovers her two children will not be coming home from college for any of the holidays, so she decides to host a year’s worth of holidays in the week before they leave for school. To add to her mayhem, her rebellious octogenarian mother keeps sneaking out of the house, her ex-husband arrives unexpectedly with his girlfriend, and she starts having feelings for her handyman. As Francine’s holiday celebrations escalate into the absurd, she ponders the question: What will she do with herself when her children are gone, and the holidays are over?
ENFIELD, CT
weddingsparrow.com

Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island

Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
HUNTINGTON, NY
connecticutcallboard.com

Lighting Crew

Suffield Players are looking for volunteers to assist with Lighting Installation on 1/23/23 at 2:00pm. Please stop by Mapleton Hall, 1305 Mapleton Ave, Suffield, CT if you are interested!
SUFFIELD, CT
pmq.com

How Tony Tolli Turned Modern Apizza into a New Haven Icon

At first glance, Antonio “Tony” Tolli’s origin story might seem a little backwards for the pizza industry. He was born in Plainville, Connecticut, and raised in Italy (instead of the other way around). But upon returning to his birth state, he earned his place in American pizza history all the same with the now-legendary Modern Apizza.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

New arenas put spotlight on Connecticut college hockey

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Located just 9 miles apart in Connecticut, Yale and Quinnipiac played for a national hockey championship a decade ago. It was also just over a decade ago that UConn made the decision to upgrade its men’s program and leave the Atlantic Hockey conference for nation’s premier college league, Hockey East.
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy