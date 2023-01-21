ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Grizzlies lose to Lakers in 'terrible effort'

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spLcu_0kMK2W5W00

As one franchise record is set, another ends in excruciating fashion.

The Memphis Grizzlies had the Los Angeles Lakers on the ropes on Friday night inside Crypto.com Arena. In the final minute, they couldn’t execute enough times to come away with a franchise record-breaking 12th straight win.

They had their opportunities.

Brandon Clarke went to the free-throw line with less than two seconds remaining, needing to make both to tie the game and send it to overtime. He hit the first, but missed the second.

Free-throw shooting was the difference. Memphis shot just 26-40 from the free-throw line on this night. The Lakers, meanwhile, made 33 free throws on 41 attempts.

But Clarke was hardly to blame. He scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds (five offensive), continuously giving the Grizzlies more chances to score.

Even with the free-throw disparity, the Grizzlies could have put the game away had they taken care of the ball one more time.

Up by one with under 10 seconds to play, the Lakers ripped a steal from Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane and raced for a score plus the foul that gave them their first lead since 8:30 remained in the third quarter. It was two.

“We’ve run that play a million times, and we don’t assume a foul,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the play. “Our spacing was not great at the end, and they trapped and stole. We have to learn from it and get a whole lot better from it.”

So the win streak is over. It ended at 11 games, the same amount they won consecutively last season. Memphis is not happy about it.

“They out-competed us for 48 minutes, plain and simple,” Jenkins said. “(41 fourth quarter points), points in transition, second-chance points. Terrible effort.”

Late-night clunker

ESPN thought they had a golden ticket. It was the electrifying Ja Morant against the “King,” LeBron James.

Instead, they got a first-half clunker where the best offensive player was ... Steven Adams?

The Grizzlies shot just 41% in the first two quarters; the Lakers shot 37.8%.

Adams led Memphis in the first half with nine points. The only player who scored more was James, who had 11 on nearly three times as many shots.

Morant dealt six assists in the early going, but started just 2-10 from the floor in the first half. Dillon Brooks also took 10 shots, making three.

Halftime fireworks

Morant, his father Tee Morant, and Adams were involved in a shouting match with Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe during the halftime break. Sharpe is also a host of Fox Sports’ debate show “UNDISPUTED” and a noted Lakers fan.

Sharpe and Tee Morant had to be separated by Crypto.com Arena security before Sharpe was taken into the tunnel.

In an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Sharpe said it started when he told Dillon Brooks he was too small to guard LeBron James.

A notable omission from Sharpe’s statement, 6-foot-11, 265-pound Steven Adams.

So an already ugly game turned uglier.

A different record is broken

Memphis shot poorly the entire night. So poorly, that they set a new franchise record for second-chance points.

The Grizzlies grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and converted them to 39 points, breaking their previous record of 35.

Morant finished the game 9-29 from the floor, and 1-6 from behind the arc. Brooks was also unable to shake his slow start, finishing 4-17 from the floor and fouling out inside the final three minutes.

Along with Clarke, Tyus Jones also scored 20 points off the bench and dished two assists.

But even with the 40 combined points between the two of them, the Lakers’ second unit still outscored Memphis’ by five (51-46)

Russell Westbrook finished with a season-high 29 points, and made two 3-pointers as the Grizzlies dared him to shoot from deep.

Up next

The Grizzlies will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Sunday night at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports South/92.9 ESPN)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
sportszion.com

Shannon Sharpe’s footage from 2021 goes viral after heated altercation with Ja Morant’s father during Lakers-Grizzlies fiasco

It was the night of February 26, 2021, and all eyes in the Staples Center were on the Los Angeles Lakers as they squared off against the Memphis Grizzlies. What should have been a thrilling match–up between two of the league‘s best teams quickly descended into chaos when Hall of Fame tight end and Fox pundit Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, center Steven Adams, and Ja‘s dad Tee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Defeat Grizzlies, Extend Winning Streak to Three

Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns are on a three-game winning streak. It wasn't always smooth sailing for the Suns, though they emerged victorious in a 112-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzles. They leave the season series with Memphis tied at 2-2 and have handed the Grizzlies just their second loss in their last thirteen games.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy