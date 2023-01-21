Grizzlies lose to Lakers in 'terrible effort'

As one franchise record is set, another ends in excruciating fashion.

The Memphis Grizzlies had the Los Angeles Lakers on the ropes on Friday night inside Crypto.com Arena. In the final minute, they couldn’t execute enough times to come away with a franchise record-breaking 12th straight win.

They had their opportunities.

Brandon Clarke went to the free-throw line with less than two seconds remaining, needing to make both to tie the game and send it to overtime. He hit the first, but missed the second.

Free-throw shooting was the difference. Memphis shot just 26-40 from the free-throw line on this night. The Lakers, meanwhile, made 33 free throws on 41 attempts.

But Clarke was hardly to blame. He scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds (five offensive), continuously giving the Grizzlies more chances to score.

Even with the free-throw disparity, the Grizzlies could have put the game away had they taken care of the ball one more time.

Up by one with under 10 seconds to play, the Lakers ripped a steal from Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane and raced for a score plus the foul that gave them their first lead since 8:30 remained in the third quarter. It was two.

“We’ve run that play a million times, and we don’t assume a foul,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the play. “Our spacing was not great at the end, and they trapped and stole. We have to learn from it and get a whole lot better from it.”

So the win streak is over. It ended at 11 games, the same amount they won consecutively last season. Memphis is not happy about it.

“They out-competed us for 48 minutes, plain and simple,” Jenkins said. “(41 fourth quarter points), points in transition, second-chance points. Terrible effort.”

Late-night clunker

ESPN thought they had a golden ticket. It was the electrifying Ja Morant against the “King,” LeBron James.

Instead, they got a first-half clunker where the best offensive player was ... Steven Adams?

The Grizzlies shot just 41% in the first two quarters; the Lakers shot 37.8%.

Adams led Memphis in the first half with nine points. The only player who scored more was James, who had 11 on nearly three times as many shots.

Morant dealt six assists in the early going, but started just 2-10 from the floor in the first half. Dillon Brooks also took 10 shots, making three.

Halftime fireworks

Morant, his father Tee Morant, and Adams were involved in a shouting match with Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe during the halftime break. Sharpe is also a host of Fox Sports’ debate show “UNDISPUTED” and a noted Lakers fan.

Sharpe and Tee Morant had to be separated by Crypto.com Arena security before Sharpe was taken into the tunnel.

In an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Sharpe said it started when he told Dillon Brooks he was too small to guard LeBron James.

A notable omission from Sharpe’s statement, 6-foot-11, 265-pound Steven Adams.

So an already ugly game turned uglier.

A different record is broken

Memphis shot poorly the entire night. So poorly, that they set a new franchise record for second-chance points.

The Grizzlies grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and converted them to 39 points, breaking their previous record of 35.

Morant finished the game 9-29 from the floor, and 1-6 from behind the arc. Brooks was also unable to shake his slow start, finishing 4-17 from the floor and fouling out inside the final three minutes.

Along with Clarke, Tyus Jones also scored 20 points off the bench and dished two assists.

But even with the 40 combined points between the two of them, the Lakers’ second unit still outscored Memphis’ by five (51-46)

Russell Westbrook finished with a season-high 29 points, and made two 3-pointers as the Grizzlies dared him to shoot from deep.

Up next

The Grizzlies will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Sunday night at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports South/92.9 ESPN)