2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was "one of the toughest decisions ever"
Horace Grant won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls between 1991 and 1993.
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team's mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal,...
Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’
If you ever find yourself wondering about how impressive Michael Jordan really was, just listen to Larry Bird's early memory of His Airness. The post Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
sportszion.com
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says The NBA Should Eliminate The Coach's Challenge
Nick Nurse reveals his true thoughts on NBA challenge rule.
Magic snap Celtics’ 9-game winning streak in Jonathan Isaac’s return
Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead
Green scores career-high 42, Rockets end 13-game skid
Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to snap a 13-game losing streak
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes
During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Dwane Casey, Saddiq Bey reflect on Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance
DETROIT -- Throughout his 20-year NBA career, the late Kobe Bryant provided basketball fans across the world with tons of countless memories. From his highlight dunks to his game-winning shots to leading the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles, he accomplished a lot. Of his many achievements, however, one could argue what he did on the night of Jan. 22, 2006, is on a category of its own.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls' playoff hopes will hinge on youngsters' consistency
The Chicago Bulls have won 10 of their last 16 games and are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-24 record. As bad as they played at the end of last year—which was on full display in a 150-126 loss to the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves on December 19—the Bulls are just three and a half games behind the sixth-seeded Miami Heat. The question is, can the Bulls make a late-season push to reach the playoffs?
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (illness) ruled out for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic will not play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. The team also announced he'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday versus Indiana.
Yardbarker
Slim Options Prove Deandre Ayton Shouldn't be Moved at Trade Deadline
It seems as each day goes by the Phoenix Suns seem more and more on the clock to make a change on the court in a big way. The 2021-22 one seed in the Western Conference has fallen to 10th and is still under .500. (is even at 24-24). The...
Fred VanVleet, Raptors hand Knicks fourth straight loss
TORONTO -- Fred VanVleet scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 before fouling out and the Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the New York Knicks 125-116 Sunday.Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Scottie Barnes had 19 and Precious Achiuwa added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who scored 26 points off 17 New York turnovers.RJ Barrett scored 30 points and Julius Randle had 23 points and 19 rebounds as the Knicks lost their fourth straight."There were stretches where we did good things," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We're just not doing enough good things...
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau rues Knicks woes in 4th straight loss
The New York Knicks overcame an early 17-point deficit to lead in the third quarter. But a lackadaisical start in the fourth quarter led to their fourth straight loss, 125-116, to the Toronto Raptors Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Canada. “We fouled, we gave up offensive rebounds, and we turned...
CBS News
Bears legend Brian Urlacher talks about his frustration with his former team
CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Bears linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher has some thoughts on the current iteration of his old team. CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris went one-on-one with Urlacher to discuss the state of the Bears, including what he thinks about what's happened at the linebacker position.
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
