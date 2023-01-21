Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
KWTX
Morefield no longer UMHB women’s basketball coach
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A University of Mary Hardin Baylor spokesperson confirmed that Mark Morefield is no longer employed by the university. Morefield served as the head women’s basketball coach at UMHB since 2015. The team is in the middle of conference play and is currently 13-4 on the season.
footballscoop.com
Texas reportedly set to hire local high school coach to key off-field role
Texas is set to hire Jahmal Fenner as its director of high school relations, according to Mike Roach of Horns247. He will replace Chris Gilbert, the former Lancaster High School head coach who joined Eric Morris's new North Texas staff as assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Fenner has...
2 SFA student-athletes, including former Cy Ranch baseball player, killed in East Texas crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a deadly crash in East Texas last week. The school said Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the accident just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. According to SFA head football coach Colby Carthel, the crash involved an 18-wheeler.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
Gatesville Messenger
GHS band students compete at area auditions
Gatesville ISD and Gatesville High School would like to recognize students who competed in the ATSSB All Region Audition held on December 3. The contest consisted of some of the very best musicians in the area. On Flute: MaryJane Stevens, Oboe: Easton Keeney, Bb Clarinet: Hayden Heck, Mackenzie Stacher, and Rachel Holden, Tenor Sax: Nathan Elliot, Baritone Sax: Josh Appelman, Trumpet: Leo Villagrana, Elaina Knobloch, French Horn: Noah Smith, Kain Malone, Euphonium: Jonathan Chavez, Percussion: Carvin Coppersmith, Wyatt Dunbar, Orion Willams.
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Gatesville Messenger
District 8 4-H Photography Contest to be held
District 8 of 4-H will be holding a photography contest during the month of March. The Coryell County entry deadline will be March 2. This is a great opportunity for the 4-H youth to showcase their photography skills. No entry fee will be required. Winners at the County contest will advance to District.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
etxview.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
KWTX
Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
fox44news.com
Indiana man dead in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
News Channel 25
Indiana man ejected, killed in fiery rollover crash on IH-14 in Bell County: Texas DPS
BELL COUNTY, Texas — An Indiana man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle in a fiery rollover, Texas DPS said. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched near mile marker 299 on Interstate 14 and SH 121 on reports of a one-vehicle rollover, according to Texas DPS.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
Gatesville Messenger
Bringing citizens & troops together
For more than a decade, a program that has benefitted soldiers from throughout the United States as well as local residents is the North Fort Hood Ministry, which seeks to strengthen relations between the community and military personnel in the area. During the Jan. 19 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange...
