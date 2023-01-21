ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

KWTX

Morefield no longer UMHB women’s basketball coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A University of Mary Hardin Baylor spokesperson confirmed that Mark Morefield is no longer employed by the university. Morefield served as the head women’s basketball coach at UMHB since 2015. The team is in the middle of conference play and is currently 13-4 on the season.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GHS band students compete at area auditions

Gatesville ISD and Gatesville High School would like to recognize students who competed in the ATSSB All Region Audition held on December 3. The contest consisted of some of the very best musicians in the area. On Flute: MaryJane Stevens, Oboe: Easton Keeney, Bb Clarinet: Hayden Heck, Mackenzie Stacher, and Rachel Holden, Tenor Sax: Nathan Elliot, Baritone Sax: Josh Appelman, Trumpet: Leo Villagrana, Elaina Knobloch, French Horn: Noah Smith, Kain Malone, Euphonium: Jonathan Chavez, Percussion: Carvin Coppersmith, Wyatt Dunbar, Orion Willams.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

District 8 4-H Photography Contest to be held

District 8 of 4-H will be holding a photography contest during the month of March. The Coryell County entry deadline will be March 2. This is a great opportunity for the 4-H youth to showcase their photography skills. No entry fee will be required. Winners at the County contest will advance to District.
etxview.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Indiana man dead in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Bringing citizens & troops together

For more than a decade, a program that has benefitted soldiers from throughout the United States as well as local residents is the North Fort Hood Ministry, which seeks to strengthen relations between the community and military personnel in the area. During the Jan. 19 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange...
GATESVILLE, TX

