ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gatesville Messenger

Mary Anne Williams July 1, 1944 – January 18, 2023

Mary Anne Williams, age 78, of Gatesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Waco. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating. Interment followed at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. Mary Anne...
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Therapy dog lifts spirits at Gatesville ISD

When life’s pressures mount and cause stress and frustration, the unconditional love of a canine may make a big positive impact on people’s sense of wellbeing. For the Gatesville Independent School District, that is frequently seen firsthand when Bishop, a therapy dog whose home campus is Gatesville Junior High, brings joy and emotional healing to students and staff.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

District 8 4-H Photography Contest to be held

District 8 of 4-H will be holding a photography contest during the month of March. The Coryell County entry deadline will be March 2. This is a great opportunity for the 4-H youth to showcase their photography skills. No entry fee will be required. Winners at the County contest will advance to District.
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
BELTON, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Bringing citizens & troops together

For more than a decade, a program that has benefitted soldiers from throughout the United States as well as local residents is the North Fort Hood Ministry, which seeks to strengthen relations between the community and military personnel in the area. During the Jan. 19 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange...
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GHS band students compete at area auditions

Gatesville ISD and Gatesville High School would like to recognize students who competed in the ATSSB All Region Audition held on December 3. The contest consisted of some of the very best musicians in the area. On Flute: MaryJane Stevens, Oboe: Easton Keeney, Bb Clarinet: Hayden Heck, Mackenzie Stacher, and Rachel Holden, Tenor Sax: Nathan Elliot, Baritone Sax: Josh Appelman, Trumpet: Leo Villagrana, Elaina Knobloch, French Horn: Noah Smith, Kain Malone, Euphonium: Jonathan Chavez, Percussion: Carvin Coppersmith, Wyatt Dunbar, Orion Willams.
GATESVILLE, TX
wasteadvantagemag.com

Temple, TX to Begin Food Waste Drop-Off Program this Spring

Temple’s new solid waste complex will open this spring, prompting changes in recycling drop-off locations and the implementation of a new food-waste program, a department official said. “The city will start accepting food waste as part of a drop-off-only program in the spring,” said Heather Leedy, recycling manager for the city. “The food waste program will not be a curbside collection, and the items will not go into the green curbside bin.”
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Body found behind a restaurant in Waco

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
WACO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

‘A Legacy of Rage’ in Waco

Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn offers a compelling account of the 1993 tragedy that still casts shadows on our political landscape today. Thirty years ago this April 19, TV viewers looked on as Mount Carmel—the sprawling Branch Davidian compound on a bleak stretch of prairie outside Waco—was engulfed in flame and smoke. The destruction of the rickety settlement, familiar after two months of intense media coverage, marked the fiery end of a 51-day siege which left four federal agents and 82 Branch Davidians dead, including 23 children and the group’s messianic leader, David Koresh.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy