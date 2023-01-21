Read full article on original website
Gatesville Messenger
Bringing citizens & troops together
For more than a decade, a program that has benefitted soldiers from throughout the United States as well as local residents is the North Fort Hood Ministry, which seeks to strengthen relations between the community and military personnel in the area. During the Jan. 19 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange...
Gatesville Messenger
Mary Anne Williams July 1, 1944 – January 18, 2023
Mary Anne Williams, age 78, of Gatesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Waco. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating. Interment followed at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. Mary Anne...
Gatesville Messenger
District 8 4-H Photography Contest to be held
District 8 of 4-H will be holding a photography contest during the month of March. The Coryell County entry deadline will be March 2. This is a great opportunity for the 4-H youth to showcase their photography skills. No entry fee will be required. Winners at the County contest will advance to District.
Gatesville Messenger
Farm Bureau provides a voice for agriculture
While many people may associate the Texas Farm Bureau with insurance, the organization is first and foremost involved in protecting and promoting agricultural endeavors across the state. That was the message that Cody Archie, a local rancher and the president of the Coryell County branch of the Farm Bureau, shared...
Gatesville Messenger
Therapy dog lifts spirits at Gatesville ISD
When life’s pressures mount and cause stress and frustration, the unconditional love of a canine may make a big positive impact on people’s sense of wellbeing. For the Gatesville Independent School District, that is frequently seen firsthand when Bishop, a therapy dog whose home campus is Gatesville Junior High, brings joy and emotional healing to students and staff.
Gatesville Messenger
GHS band students compete at area auditions
Gatesville ISD and Gatesville High School would like to recognize students who competed in the ATSSB All Region Audition held on December 3. The contest consisted of some of the very best musicians in the area. On Flute: MaryJane Stevens, Oboe: Easton Keeney, Bb Clarinet: Hayden Heck, Mackenzie Stacher, and Rachel Holden, Tenor Sax: Nathan Elliot, Baritone Sax: Josh Appelman, Trumpet: Leo Villagrana, Elaina Knobloch, French Horn: Noah Smith, Kain Malone, Euphonium: Jonathan Chavez, Percussion: Carvin Coppersmith, Wyatt Dunbar, Orion Willams.
Gatesville Messenger
Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees
Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
