Orange County, TX

kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Linda Ray Phillips

Linda Ray Phillips, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at the Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland, Texas. Funeral services are pending and will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bland Cemetery in Orange. Born in Orange,...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list

Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Glenn John LaComb

Glenn John LaComb, 92, passed away on January 17, 2023, at Focused Care in Orange, Texas. He was born in Orange on October 15, 1930, to parents Leslie Joseph LaComb and Amy Marie Dartez LaComb. He was a graduate of Lutcher Stark High School, where he excelled in football. He joined the Marines in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. After returning home from the war, he attended McNeese University where he also played football.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Charmon (Sissy) Deanne Isbell

Charmon (Sissy) Deanne Isbell, age 53, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. There will be a memorial visitation to honor Charmon at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM with military honors at 4:00PM. Charmon was born on...
ORANGE, TX
KLTV

2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Weather Changes School Day

LCM – Based on the forecast for developing weather conditions, LCM will be releasing students early today. Elementary students will be released at 12:15 and Secondary students will be released at 1:30. Deweyville – Due to growing concerns of high winds and rain, Deweyville I.S.D. will be releasing at...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

