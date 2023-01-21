Will Sadiq Khan's car pollution tax drive classic race off the road?

This year’s annual London to Brighton Mini Run looks set to be the last – because of the capital’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

London mayor Sadiq Khan ’s decision to expand the zone – in which the most polluting cars have to pay a charge – will add £25 to the cost of the race.

The race attracts more than 1,500 Mini owners each May in a colourful convoy along a 45-mile route.

But now an organiser behind the 37-year-old event has written on Facebook : ‘Sadly, this is probably going to be the last Mini Run due to the extension of the Ulez.’

From August 29, the zone will be expanded to cover the start in Cheam, with the worst polluting cars charged £12.50 a day.

Although exemptions are in place for some classic cars, one organiser said around half of the run’s regulars would be hit by a two-day charge since many motorists camp overnight.

He added: ‘We already have to sell tickets for £45 and not many will be willing to pay £70 to take part.’

The mayor’s spokesman said: ‘The decision to expand the Ulez was one of the hardest he has had to make.’

Danny Davids, who restores Minis for a living, has been taking part in the annual event for over 30 years. The 38-year-old, who lives in Uckfield, accused Sadiq Khan of being ‘out of touch’ with everyday motorists.

He added: ‘It’s devastating and incredibly disappointing as the event and the Mini are British institutions – just like red busses.’ Sutton Council has come out against the expansion, arguing that it will cut residents off from their families and work.

Tory MP Gareth Bacon, has rallied against the expansion of ULEZ, which will cover his constituency of Orpington.

Mr Bacon said: ‘It would be bitterly sad if Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ killed off this long-running event which brings Mini enthusiasts together.

‘ULEZ expansion is not only a blatant cash grab but an assault on outer London, which the Mayor doesn’t understand nor care for.’

Fellow Tory MP and former transport minister Karl McCartney, said: ‘As a JCW Mini owner myself and all-found classic car supporter, I am aghast at Mr Khan’s plans that may see this run come to an end.’

Last week the London Mayor was accused of excluding more than 5,000 votes opposing the expansion of the scheme before it was given the green light.

If these had been included, it is thought the level of opposition could have risen to 62.4 per cent - nearly two-thirds.