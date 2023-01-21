Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Input prices disrupt Illinois farmer’s cover crop expansion
A central Illinois farmer says input prices forced him to cut back on cover crop acres this winter. Lee Curby of Auburn in Sangamon County tells Brownfield last season they planted 100% of their corn and soybean acres to cover crops but, “Cereal rye seed prices have continually increased to the point where we have reduced not only the volume that we plant our cover but the acreage as well.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover Missouri’s Coldest January on Record
Missouri, also called the “Show Me State,” is located in the midwestern United States. It is in Tornado Alley and is widely known for its numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Moreover, the weather overall can be pretty extreme and varied, with temperatures rising and dropping drastically within hours. Although its winters aren’t as harsh as those in other northern states, the temperatures can sometimes be extremely low. Since January is generally considered the coldest month of winter, let’s discover which year claims Missouri’s coldest January on record!
Missouri to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of coal mine area
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it will receive more than $5.8 million in new federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years
Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.
mymoinfo.com
Governor Signs Executive Order Because of Winter Storm
(Jefferson City) Governor Parson signed an executive order Tuesday evening, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist in response to the winter storm. The order also extends an existing State of Emergency where liquified petroleum gas containers owned by Gygr-Gas to be continued to be filled by other Missouri propane companies through February 28th.
Opposite corners of Missouri getting one third of $261M in ARPA broadband funds
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday more than $90 million of a $261 million broadband infrastructure grant will go to opposite corners of rural Missouri. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act broadband infrastructure grant program and will be distributed to 22 companies for 60 projects. The funds are expected to connect more than 55,000 locations without adequate internet access. White River Valley...
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. How did the jellyfish get here? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats. […]
KATV
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers, and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the...
fourstateshomepage.com
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
fourstateshomepage.com
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
kbsi23.com
Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/24/23)
A major winter storm will be moving into our area late tonight and will last into Wednesday morning. We’re on the very southeastern edge of this storm, so all of the warnings and advisories end directly over the middle of the KBSI viewing area. Those in the Winter Storm...
PLANetizen
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
adastraradio.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture increasing conservation staff
A new position within the Illinois Department of Agriculture will help farmers implement conservation practices. Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield they have leveraged state funds with a match from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation District to hire 40 conservation practitioners over the next two years. “To be...
kwos.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
The Missouri State Fair Makes Top 50 Fair’s List
Our own Missouri State Fair has made Carnival Warehouse's list of the Top 50 Fairs of 2022. Each year since 2006 Carnival Warehouse has ranked the Top 50 Fairs of the previous year by attendance. Their list includes more than State Fairs, for example, it includes The Houston Livestock Show and Exhibition, Calgary Stampede, The Fort Worth Stock Show, and other large fair-type events.
stlpublicradio.org
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Columbia Missourian
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
