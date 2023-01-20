Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS A RIFT HAS DEVELOPED IN RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DARRYL SUTTER AND FLAMES GM
After a dominant '21-22 campaign, the Calgary Flames have lost the panache which carried them to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. It's no secret that the departure of forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have at least something to do with it, but there is perhaps more to the story. According...
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The latest on Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. David Pagnotta: Market Rumblings with Pagnotta and Irfaan Gaffar on what is going on between the Detroit Red Wings and pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. ** NHLRumors.com transcription.
FOX Sports
Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime on the power-play and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season. Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2023 Trade Bait: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners
Could this be the last year that the Detroit Red Wings sell at the trade deadline? It’s entirely possible we see playoff action in Hockeytown next spring. But until then, the rebuild chugs along. The Red Wings have a few players that could be dealt in the coming weeks, with Tyler Bertuzzi being the most prominent.
Comments / 0