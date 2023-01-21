Read full article on original website
County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the risk of strong to severe storms moving across Florida. That is why Wednesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. By this afternoon, mainly after 4pm-this line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by 10pm tonight.
TIMELINE: Storm system approaching Florida could bring severe weather
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 73 degrees | Rain: 80% late. Main weather concerns: We've declared Wednesday a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY mainly after 4 p.m., emphasizing our northern counties (FOX 51 WOGX). A strong line of storms will develop across the Gulf South today and move steadily east overnight into Wednesday morning. Severe weather risk will increase today and tonight from Houston, Texas all the way over to the Western Florida Panhandle.
SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it. The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
New exhibits, renovations coming to Marine Science Center
The Marine Science Center in Volusia County is getting a major upgrade. Manager Chad Macfie talks to Good Day Orlando about all of the things awaiting visitors.
Cold plunging is trending, but what are the benefits and risks?
Orlando, Fla. - Cold plunging has been growing in popularity on social media, but how much does it impact your health? Cold plunges and ice baths are not new cold remedies, but cold immersion therapy has been becoming more and more popular recently. Health experts say there are a lot of benefits if you do it the right way, but it can be very dangerous if done the wrong way.
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
Dawgs getting a Florida specialty license plate after reaching presale requirement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University – if presale requirements can be met. "Auburn can be proud, they’re consistently beating the University of Alabama here in the specialty plates," Robert Kynoch, director of motorist services at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, told members of the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.
Bethune-Cookman students continue protests over living conditions on campus as university responds
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University are keeping the pressure on as they push for better living conditions on campus. They protested for a second day in a row hoping to have their voices heard at the Daytona Beach, Florida campus. The protests were sparked after head football...
Orlando bar owners push back last-call security ordinance
At an Orlando City Council meeting on Monday, there was the first reading of a heavily debated ordinance that is intended to improve the safety and security of downtown bars and nightclubs. Some owners of these establishments said that if it is approved it could put them out of business.
Bethune-Cookman students protest in support of Ed Reed’s comments for better facilities
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University have taken to the streets in protest. The students came out in support of former head football coach candidate Ed Reed. Just 25 days after announcing to bring Reed on as coach, the university in Daytona Beach, Florida decided to cut ties...
Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA, then shot himself: affidavit
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested and booked into...
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
WATCH: Daytona Beach police repeatedly ask woman accused of shooting dying husband to 'drop the gun'
With guns drawn, Daytona Beach police officers were seen on body camera video yelling for shooting suspect Ellen Gilland to drop her gun. Police responded to the AdventHealth hospital after the 76-year-old woman reportedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland, and had confined herself to his hospital room for hours. (Video courtesy of Daytona Beach Police Department)
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach. Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now,...
Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies
Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies. Three Florida high school students have filed a lawsuit following the state's decision to ban a new AP course on African American studies. In a news conference set for Wednesday in Tallahassee, Attorney Ben Crump will be joined by several...
Florida woman accused of killing dying husband could be granted bond
New body camera video from Daytona Beach Police shows the moments officers found 76-year-old Ellen Gilland inside AdventHealth Daytona Beach holding a gun pointed at the entrance of her husband’s hospital room. Attorney Bert Barclay explains the possibility of bond.
DeSantis calls for teacher pay hikes, partisan school elections while attacking unions
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes, while taking aim at teachers unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school-board members. Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education...
