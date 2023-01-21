ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the risk of strong to severe storms moving across Florida. That is why Wednesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. By this afternoon, mainly after 4pm-this line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by 10pm tonight.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

TIMELINE: Storm system approaching Florida could bring severe weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 73 degrees | Rain: 80% late. Main weather concerns: We've declared Wednesday a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY mainly after 4 p.m., emphasizing our northern counties (FOX 51 WOGX). A strong line of storms will develop across the Gulf South today and move steadily east overnight into Wednesday morning. Severe weather risk will increase today and tonight from Houston, Texas all the way over to the Western Florida Panhandle.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it. The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
wogx.com

Cold plunging is trending, but what are the benefits and risks?

Orlando, Fla. - Cold plunging has been growing in popularity on social media, but how much does it impact your health? Cold plunges and ice baths are not new cold remedies, but cold immersion therapy has been becoming more and more popular recently. Health experts say there are a lot of benefits if you do it the right way, but it can be very dangerous if done the wrong way.
WINTER PARK, FL
wogx.com

Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
wogx.com

Dawgs getting a Florida specialty license plate after reaching presale requirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University – if presale requirements can be met. "Auburn can be proud, they’re consistently beating the University of Alabama here in the specialty plates," Robert Kynoch, director of motorist services at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, told members of the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando bar owners push back last-call security ordinance

At an Orlando City Council meeting on Monday, there was the first reading of a heavily debated ordinance that is intended to improve the safety and security of downtown bars and nightclubs. Some owners of these establishments said that if it is approved it could put them out of business.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

WATCH: Daytona Beach police repeatedly ask woman accused of shooting dying husband to 'drop the gun'

With guns drawn, Daytona Beach police officers were seen on body camera video yelling for shooting suspect Ellen Gilland to drop her gun. Police responded to the AdventHealth hospital after the 76-year-old woman reportedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland, and had confined herself to his hospital room for hours. (Video courtesy of Daytona Beach Police Department)
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies

Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies. Three Florida high school students have filed a lawsuit following the state's decision to ban a new AP course on African American studies. In a news conference set for Wednesday in Tallahassee, Attorney Ben Crump will be joined by several...
FLORIDA STATE

