MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – A pair of incredible streaks came to an end on Tuesday afternoon as the No. 15 nationally ranked Wesleyan men's hockey team suffered a 4-3 defeat at Albertus Magnus. Wesleyan (11-3-2) sees their eight-game unbeaten streak end while this also marks the first regulation defeat for the Cardinals this season. The Falcons (15-5-1) have lost just once in the past seven games.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO