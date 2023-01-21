ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

No. 15 Men’s Hockey Sees Unbeaten Streak End in 4-3 Loss at Albertus Magnus

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – A pair of incredible streaks came to an end on Tuesday afternoon as the No. 15 nationally ranked Wesleyan men's hockey team suffered a 4-3 defeat at Albertus Magnus. Wesleyan (11-3-2) sees their eight-game unbeaten streak end while this also marks the first regulation defeat for the Cardinals this season. The Falcons (15-5-1) have lost just once in the past seven games.
Men’s Basketball Holds Off UMass Dartmouth, 80-75; Win Streak Now Up to 11 Straight

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Leading by 12 points with 1:24 remaining, the Wesleyan men's basketball team saw UMass Dartmouth make a comeback and attempt a would-be game-tying three-pointer but Fritz Hauser '26 blocked Darius Peterson's shot, securing an 80-75 victory over the Corsairs. Wesleyan (13-5) are now winners of 11 straight, something the team has accomplished only twice prior in program history, while UMass Dartmouth (5-12) see their two-game win streak come to an end.
