One person stabbed after argument over seating on Orange Line train, police say
BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after a person was stabbed over an alleged seat dispute on an Orange Line train Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police say two men were arguing as the train approached the Back Bay Station around 3:30 p.m. about one man taking up more than one seat.
Teens Busted In Robbery Of Allston Smoke Shop Attacked Police During Arrest: DA
Three teens were busted this week and charged with a robbery of an Allston smoke shop on Sunday before attacking officers when police tried to arrest them, authorities said. Kaylee O'Connor, 18, of Lynn, was charged in Brighton BMC Monday with unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a police o…
16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
iheart.com
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
WCVB
Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
BPD called to Boston Latin Academy for a stabbing + a brawl in the hallways caught on video
Live Boston 617 is reporting that BPD was called to Boston Latin Academy on Monday morning for a stabbing. A video was also obtained by the LB617 Team that shows a brawl in the hallways of the Townsend Street BPS school. Warning – the video is graphic and disturbing.
Boston Man Admits To Stomping Man To Death During Robbery: DA
A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to stomping a drug dealer to death in 2017 during an armed robbery, authorities announced. Thomas Isaac, 26, was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Monday,…
DA: Two children found dead inside Duxbury home, mother & infant hospitalized with injuries
DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a double-death investigation after two children were found dead inside a Duxbury home on Tuesday night. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed three children, under the age of five were found unconscious inside the home by police around 6:15 p.m. A 5-year-old girl...
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
whdh.com
Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with shooting in Allston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston. Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
WCVB
Woman fatally struck while checking mail in Acton; hit-and-run driver contacts police
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while collecting mail in Acton, sources told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos. Acton police, meanwhile, have announced that the driver who was involved in the pedestrian crash is now cooperating in their investigation. According...
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Massachusetts State Police arrest Lynn driver for trafficking fentanyl
State Police have arrested a man during a traffic stop in Lynn where they located large quantities of fentanyl.
3 men indicted after stealing over $32K in high-end goods
A federal grand jury in Boston has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., region for stealing thousands of products from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Massachusetts.
