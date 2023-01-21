Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog
When you become a dog parent, you make a long-term commitment. Get a dog as a puppy and they might be in your life for a decade or more. But 23 years? Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has become the world’s oldest living dog, per the Guinness World Records. On Dec. 7, he was […] The post Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog appeared first on DogTime.
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying low
A Mississippi witness at Flora reported watching a large, dark, triangle-shaped object flying low overhead at 12:30 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These dog breeds rank as the most popular on social media. Did yours make the list?
The top breed dominated TikTok views, results show.
studyfinds.org
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
msn.com
Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs
As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs
As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them
When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.
Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic
Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
US couple who bid for pig at auction to rescue it find they were buying its meat
Owners of animal sanctuary bought swine at South Florida Fair used to teach teens animal husbandry but could not stop slaughter
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
