Minneapolis, MN

The Comeback

WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move

After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'

"It's always us," the New York Liberty guard wrote on Instagram Saturday Sabrina Ionescu and longtime beau Hroniss Grasu are "finally" getting married! The New York Liberty guard, 25, shared on Saturday that she and the Las Vegas Raiders center, 31, are set to wed. "It's always us🤍 here's to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally" the WNBA star wrote alongside a carousel of images from their engagement. Amid an elaborate floral heart arrangement, more flowers and candles, Grasu proposed in an open-air rooftop setting on Friday night. Ionescu's friends and family...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Yardbarker

NBA All-Star Game draft gets a surprising new twist

The NBA changed its traditional East vs. West All-Star format in 2017. Instead of dividing players by geography, the top vote-getters in each conference draft starters and reserves themselves. In the past, the draft has happened on TNT, with the “Inside The NBA” observing, judging, and heckling. And...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Viewer’s guide for NBA's first-ever Rivals Week

Rivalries both old and new take center stage this week with the first-ever NBA Rivals Week. From Tuesday through Saturday, 11 nationally televised games will feature some of the league’s most classic duels and some emerging rivalries between teams and players. Let’s take a closer look at each of...

