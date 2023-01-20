ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
neusenews.com

Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March

In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called "emergency allotments") each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
onekindesign.com

Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina

Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools will be closed. Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads. Graham County Schools will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
TAR HEEL, NC
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition

Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Banner Chapel Church Chicken Pastry Supper

BENSON – Banner Chapel Church will hold their annual Chicken Pastry Supper on Saturday, January 28 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Plates are $10 each. Eat in and take out plates will be available. An Auction will begin at 7:00pm. The event is sponsored by the Woman’s Mission Societies....
BENSON, NC

