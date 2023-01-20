Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
neusenews.com
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March
In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called "emergency allotments") each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
Child Care Stabilization Program: Over $650 million for NC families for children's education and care
It won't be wrong to say that children living in financially strong and fit families are likely to remain healthy, succeed at school and college and become self-sufficient and confident when they grow up.
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Need training and money to begin a job? Apply for Work First Program in NC to get financial support
North Carolina is one of the major states of the U.S. It is not only a large state but also a populous one. With the current rate of inflation, it has become really tough for people to feed their families in a proper way.
country1037fm.com
Dog Walkers In North Carolina Make More Than Most Any Other State
We love our dogs in North Carolina so this makes sense. Dog walkers in North Carolina make more money than in almost any other state. This is something to think about if you are looking to make some serious money. Dog walkers hourly on average make $25.23 cents per hour...
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.Photo byAvinash KumaronUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
onekindesign.com
Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina
Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announces funding for student substance abuse programs
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that more than $3 million in funds have been awarded to nine colleges and universities across the state to increase access to support and recovery services for students struggling with substance abuse. According to a...
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
WLOS.com
'This has been a godsend:' Food Connection surpasses half-million meals delivered to needy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food Connection is celebrating a milestone in its battle against food insecurity. The nonprofit has surpassed delivering half-a-million meals to community members in need. “More families are in need of assistance,” Marisha Macmorran, executive director of Food Connection, told News 13 Saturday, Jan. 21. “We...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools will be closed. Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads. Graham County Schools will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition
Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
WITN
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Koinonia Christian Center gave away food to community members here in the east through a Loving Through Feeding event. Volunteers serving, praying, or distributing the 700 boxes filled with 40 pounds of chicken and other food items were men involved in a ministry group at the church.
jocoreport.com
Banner Chapel Church Chicken Pastry Supper
BENSON – Banner Chapel Church will hold their annual Chicken Pastry Supper on Saturday, January 28 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Plates are $10 each. Eat in and take out plates will be available. An Auction will begin at 7:00pm. The event is sponsored by the Woman’s Mission Societies....
