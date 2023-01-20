According to Toni Nadal, Novak Djokovic referenced Rafael Nadal in regard to his injuries and comments calling out the media for a double standard. According to Djokovic, the media and the tennis community don't treat players' injuries the same way. His injuries are repeatedly questioned while other players are not. Considering that Nadal was the only other injured player, Nadal is sure he was the one Djokovic was referencing.

8 HOURS AGO