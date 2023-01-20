ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toni Nadal reacts to Djokovic's comments about players and injuries

According to Toni Nadal, Novak Djokovic referenced Rafael Nadal in regard to his injuries and comments calling out the media for a double standard. According to Djokovic, the media and the tennis community don't treat players' injuries the same way. His injuries are repeatedly questioned while other players are not. Considering that Nadal was the only other injured player, Nadal is sure he was the one Djokovic was referencing.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.

