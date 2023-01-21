Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
orangecountyzest.com
New Upscale, Casual Restaurant in Newport Beach
Visit the new upscale, casual restaurant JOEY Newport Beach at Fashion Island. Now open with a team of award-winning chefs and a menu defined by global and local recipes, JOEY redefines dining. Plus, with happy hour daily from 3pm – 6pm and extra on Sunday through Thursday from 9pm –...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buena Park, CA
Buena Park is a picturesque small city in Orange County, California. This city is a vibrant place to enjoy a quick vacation or weekend getaway with your family or friends. Buena Park is renowned for its theme park, which has remained open since the 1920s, historical attractions, laid-back vibes, and top-notch leisure activities.
A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need
Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February
“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Lunar New Year Events in Greater Pasadena Area
- Latest Monterey Park News. (Click here). - Monterey Park Sunday's Lunar Year Festival is Cancelled. - USC Pacific Asia Museum Lunar New Year Festivities are cancelled. Breaking News - 12:08 am: Reports of people shot in Monterey Park on Saturday, January 21, according to a law enforcement source. Our hearts go to all affected by this horrible event.
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.
Plus, Los Angeles Philharmonic performs an enthralling concert series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration
01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident
A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said it all unfolded during a WaterWorld performance. He said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.
chimesnewspaper.com
La Mirada Theater’s newest showing of “Grease” has audiences dancing the night away
“Grease,” the latest La Mirada Theater production, is a treat for all ages. Selling out opening night, the impressive production brought to life the original “Grease” movie directed by Randal Kleiser with many of the classic costumes and songs that fans enjoy. Attendees buzzed with excitement both...
SFGate
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
