San Clemente, CA

localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountyzest.com

New Upscale, Casual Restaurant in Newport Beach

Visit the new upscale, casual restaurant JOEY Newport Beach at Fashion Island. Now open with a team of award-winning chefs and a menu defined by global and local recipes, JOEY redefines dining. Plus, with happy hour daily from 3pm – 6pm and extra on Sunday through Thursday from 9pm –...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Buena Park, CA

Buena Park is a picturesque small city in Orange County, California. This city is a vibrant place to enjoy a quick vacation or weekend getaway with your family or friends. Buena Park is renowned for its theme park, which has remained open since the 1920s, historical attractions, laid-back vibes, and top-notch leisure activities.
BUENA PARK, CA
Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Post

Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February

“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Lunar New Year Events in Greater Pasadena Area

- Latest Monterey Park News. (Click here). - Monterey Park Sunday's Lunar Year Festival is Cancelled. - USC Pacific Asia Museum Lunar New Year Festivities are cancelled. Breaking News - 12:08 am: Reports of people shot in Monterey Park on Saturday, January 21, according to a law enforcement source. Our hearts go to all affected by this horrible event.
PASADENA, CA
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration

01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

