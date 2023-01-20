ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Tigers have 4 prospects in BP’s top 101

The Detroit Tigers landed just one prospect in Baseball America’s recent ranking of the top 100 in the game, but they almost certainly had a number of near-misses. When Baseball Prospectus came out with its list a few days later, those near-misses made the cut. If you purchase a...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 21

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 21. 1) Brandon Crawford (1987) A three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award Winner and two-time World Series...
NEW YORK STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal

Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
Salina Post

UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Game Haus

Important Dates in 2023 MLB Schedule

Some of the most important days in the 2023 MLB Schedule have been released, including Opening Day, the All Star break, the potential World Series dates and more. Here is a look at all the important dates that have been announced in the 2023 MLB schedule. March 30: Opening Day...
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: The worst-case scenario for all 30 MLB teams this season

This week’s MLB Power Rankings looks at the worst-case scenario for all 30 MLB teams. What’s the worst that can happen? It’s a question we’ve all asked ourselves at one point or another in our lives. Whether we were preparing to jump off a roof to impress someone or worked up the will to tell our bosses how we really feel, the worst-case scenario is something everyone endures. This week’s MLB Power Rankings will take a look at some of those worst-case scenarios for each MLB team.
