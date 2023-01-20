Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
Equity investors overweight Europe at 11-month high. Euro STOXX has beaten S&P by over 18 pct points since Sept. Euro on best three-month run since 2011 against the dollar. But analysts warn geopolitics remain a 'Sword of Damocles'. (Adds business activity data in third paragraph, and related graphic) By Alun...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks slide as corporate results spur recession feats
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A gauge of global equity markets slid from five-month highs on Wednesday as poor corporate results fueled recession fears, as did the ongoing inversion of short- and long-dated Treasury yields - a harbinger of economic downturns. But main indexes on Wall Street sharply pared losses, suggesting that...
kalkinemedia.com
Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?
With RRSP, Canadians can save money tax-free and leverage many other benefits. Canadian Natural has shown a 3-year dividend growth rate of 13.61 per cent. BCE delivered a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share to its stockholders. A government-endorsed retirement account known as Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allows...
kalkinemedia.com
Analysis-Wall Street heavyweights warn against ‘Goldilocks’ hopes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some of Wall Street’s biggest names are throwing cold water on expectations that the U.S. economy will escape a recession in 2023, as hopes of a so-called Goldilocks scenario of easing inflation and resilient growth propels stocks higher. Banks and asset managers that have reiterated...
kalkinemedia.com
European shares slide, euro steady as data tees up ECB rate hikes
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held at a nine-month high against the dollar, though European stocks eased after regional business activity data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates by a further 50 basis points. Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in...
kalkinemedia.com
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
National Bank Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16.7 million. The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 91 cents per share. The holding company...
kalkinemedia.com
Aizawa Securities Group Co Ltd - Bought Back 114,900 Own Shares Worth 80.5 Million Yen Between Jan 1-25, Completed Buyback Programme Agreed On Jan 28, 2022
* AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO LTD: BOUGHT BACK 114,900 OWN SHARES WORTH 80.5 MILLION YEN BETWEEN JAN 1-25, COMPLETED BUYBACK PROGRAMME AGREED ON JAN 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
kalkinemedia.com
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil's Lula eyes trade deal between Mercosur and China
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and China. On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its own with China, which would undermine the Mercosur customs union, Lula said he agreed with the need to modernize and "open" Mercosur to other regions. He said the long-due Mercosur accord with the European Union must be completed urgently. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Anthony Boadle)
kalkinemedia.com
BMW I Ventures Leads Series A Round Of $13 Million In Ampeco
* BMW I VENTURES - LEADS SERIES A ROUND OF $13 MILLION IN AMPECO Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program
(Reuters) - India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. "Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances," an IMF spokesperson said in a...
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing." Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
kalkinemedia.com
Flick through three US blue-chip stocks in February
American Express Company posted net income US$ 1.9 billion in Q3 2022. Johnson & Johnson posted Q3 2022 sales growth of US$ 23.8 billion. Broadcom posted Q4 2022 net income of US$ 3,359 million. Blue chip stocks belong to well-known and top companies that are market leaders in their sectors....
kalkinemedia.com
Barclays Set To Name Cathal Deasy As Co-Head Of Global Banking - FT
* BARCLAYS SET TO NAME CATHAL DEASY AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING - FT Source text link: https://on.ft.com/3D7oO2z Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated its support for both Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Helsinki said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on the Nordic countries' application to join the military alliance. State Department spokesperson Ned...
kalkinemedia.com
Petro-Victory Energy Announces Oil Discovery At PVE-01
* PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP ANNOUNCES OIL DISCOVERY AT PVE-01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Comments / 0